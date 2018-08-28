Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Lands Deal at Atlantic Records

Charles Chavez's Latium Entertainment signed the singer to its joint venture.

Ally Brooke
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke has signed a record deal with Latium Entertainment/Atlantic Records. The company announced today that Brooke is expected to release her debut solo single later this fall.

Latium Entertainment, founded in 1999 by Charles Chavez and Debra Chavez, is a joint venture with Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group Worldwide. The Los Angeles-based company’s current roster includes Messiah, Play-N-Skillz and MAGIC!

Brooke has  appeared as a featured vocalist on songs by EDM duo Lost Kings (“Look At Us Now”) and German DJ Topic (“Perfect”) following Fifth Harmony’s announced hiatus in March.

Said Brooke: “There are no words to describe how happy I am to be with Atlantic Records/Latium Artists. It is a real dream come true. I am extremely thankful to have a label and team who fiercely believe in me and my vision. It is the greatest gift you can ask for as an artist. I can’t wait to share our art with the world!”

“We are beyond excited about Ally Brooke coming to our family,” added Chavez. “She has a global fan base, an amazing voice and to top it all off is a fellow Texan.”

It’s rare that boy bands and girl groups go on to see so much solo success, but “X Factor” alums One Direction and Fifth Harmony are doing just that. Camila Cabello exited 5H to go solo, signing to Syco/Epic Records, and released a hit album that yielded the No. 1 smash “Havana;” Kordei signed with Keep Cool/ RCA records in April, and released the radio hit, “Love Lies,” with Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling artist, Khalid; Jauregui has released collaborations with Marian Hill (“Back to Me”), Steve Aoki (“All Night”), and Halsey (“Strangers”), while working on music for a forthcoming solo album; and Dinah Jane, Variety recently reported, has signed to L.A. Reid’s Hitco label.

Will Bracey, Julie Greenwald (Chairman & COO, Atlantic Records), Ally Brooke, Craig Kallman (Chairman & CEO, Atlantic Records), Charles Chavez (Co-Founder, Latium Entertainment)
CREDIT: Courtesy of Latium Entertainment

Pictured above: Will Bracey, Julie Greenwald (Chairman & COO, Atlantic Records), Ally Brooke, Craig Kallman (Chairman & CEO, Atlantic Records) and Charles Chavez (Co-Founder, Latium Entertainment).

