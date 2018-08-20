Eric Wong Named COO of Island Records

The New York-based executive will run operations for the entire label.

By
Variety Staff

Eric Wong has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO), Island Records, it was announced today by label president Darcus Beese. Wong, who is based in New York, will run operations for the entire label.

“Eric’s long and successful background in the recording industry make him truly deserving of this new post as COO of Island,” said Beese, who took the helm of the label in July following David Massey’s exit for Sony Music. “He brings a world of experience to every endeavor and has nurtured strong relationships with our artists and their management teams. I’ve never worked with someone who has such passion, drive and care for artists.”

“I am extremely proud of the confidence that Darcus Beese has shown in me,” said Wong.  “Island has been my heart and home for the better part of two decades now, and I am excited to step into this role keeping the label and its artists at the forefront.”

Wong has served as Executive Vice President/General Manager, Island Records since 2014, where he has been pivotal in the success of Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Fall Out Boy, Tove Lo, the Killers, Bon Jovi, Mike Posner, and others. Prior to that, Wong spent three years as Executive Vice President, Marketing, at the former Island Def Jam Music Group (IDJ).

Wong first joined IDJ in 1999, after graduating from New York University. During his early years at IDJ, he developed marketing campaigns and built relationships with the label’s roster of artists. In 2006 Wong held dual title at Bad Boy Entertainment, as Chief Marketing Officer, and simultaneously Senior Vice President, Marketing, Atlantic Records, working closely with Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jay-Z, Janelle Monaé, Toni Braxton and others.  Before returning to IDJ in 2011, he founded Wong Management in 2009 with a roster that included Mariah Carey.

Island is a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

    Eric Wong has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO), Island Records, it was announced today by label president Darcus Beese. Wong, who is based in New York, will run operations for the entire label. “Eric’s long and successful background in the recording industry make him truly deserving of this new post as COO of Island,” said Beese, […]

