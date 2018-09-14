Eminem Slams Machine Gun Kelly With Diss Track ‘Killshot’

Variety Staff

The back-and-forth emanating Eminem’s “Kamikaze” album stepped up a notch Friday afternoon when the rapper fired back at Machine Gun Kelly with a new diss track called “Killshot.” It’s in response to Kelly’s “Rap Devil,” which itself was a response to Eminem’s “Not Alike.”

“Killshot” includes some of Em’s funniest rhymes in recent memory, with the upshot being his response to Kelly’s shots about him being old and out of touch:

“’Slim you’re old’

Ow, Kelly, ooh, but I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you

By 29 I had three albums that had blew…

I’d rather be 80-year-old me than 20-year-old you.”

He also gets in a rap-history-centric dig amid one of his classic rhyme pileups:

“The day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed.” He circles back to the line at the end of the song, saying, “Oh, and I’m just playin’, Diddy. You know I love you.”

He frequently references MGK’s 2012 tweet about Eminem’s daughter.

“Here’s that autograph for your daughter, I wrote it on a Starter cap,” Em raps. “Stan, son, listen, man, dad isn’t mad/ But how you gonna name yourself after a damn gun and have a man bun?”

There are plenty more gems. Dig in below:

 

 

 

