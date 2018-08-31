Eminem Drops New Album ‘Kamikaze’

Erin Nyren

Eminem has debuted the follow up to 2017’s “Revival.”

The rapper surprise dropped his latest album, “Kamikaze,” on Thursday night.

With album art featuring the tail end of a fighter plane bearing the legend “FU-2,” the new release clocks in at around 45 minutes with 13 tracks. Joyner Lucas, Paul Rosenberg, Royce Da 5’9″, and Jessie Reyez feature on the album.

“Kamikaze” is Eminem’s 10th studio album, and can be found on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, and iTunes.

