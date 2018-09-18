You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Morning Radio’s Elvis Duran Announces New Co-Host

Medha Gandhi joins "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," which is syndicated in 80 markets and reaches 10 million listeners.

Elvis Duran and Medha Gandhi
CREDIT: Courtesy of Elvis Duran

Elvis Duran, the veteran New York City radio personality who’s been a permanent fixture of the area’s daily commutes for 20 years, has announced a new co-host of Z100’s daily “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.” Medha Gandhi joins the broadcast which is syndicated in 80 markets reaching 10 million listeners.

Gandhi served as Executive Producer at WCNI in New London Connecticut, then was named Executive Producer for Matty in The Morning on WXKS Kiss 108 in Boston. A native of Miami, Gandhi found her passion for radio while interning as a student at Ohio State. She officially began as co-host on Sept. 17 broadcasting out of iHeart’s Tribeca studio. (Fun fact: she’s the great great granddaughter of iconic Indian peace activist and historical figure Mahatma Gandhi.)

“I can’t believe I’m getting to live my dreams,” added Gandhi. “I’ve tried to tell him that they all made a mistake by choosing me, but I waited until after I signed the contract to do that, so now NYC, Elvis, and the dysfunctional family are all stuck with me. In all seriousness though, I am overwhelmed with joy and so excited to be joining this team. I can’t wait to get this party started.”

Duran’s show is currently rated the most-listened to Top 40 morning program in the country. He’s interviewed just about every major music star imaginable, is a regular presence on NBC’s “Today” show, and has been a key figure in New York’s annual Jingle Ball pop galas and the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place this weekend in Las Vegas.

