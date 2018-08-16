You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elton John Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Aretha Franklin

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aretha Franklin
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Elton John, a friend and fan of Aretha Franklin’s, posted a long tribute to the legendary singer on social media shortly after her passing after a long battle with cancer.

Franklin’s last public performance was at Elton’s AIDS Foundation benefit in New York last November (pictured above), where she was noticeably thin but in strong form during throughout her nine-song set. John introduced her as “The greatest singer of all time.” (Read Variety’s recap here.)

“The loss of ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church,” he wrote. “Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept.

“We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me.

“The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin

.

.     Elton xx

Popular on Variety

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

More Music

  • Aretha Franklin Died on Same Day

    Aretha Franklin Died on Same Day as Elvis Presley

    Elton John, a friend and fan of Aretha Franklin’s, posted a long tribute to the legendary singer on social media shortly after her passing after a long battle with cancer. Franklin’s last public performance was at Elton’s AIDS Foundation benefit in New York last November (pictured above), where she was noticeably thin but in strong […]

  • ARETHA FRANKLIN Rhythm and Blues singer

    An Aretha Franklin Appreciation: Why the Queen of Soul Will Rule Forever

    Elton John, a friend and fan of Aretha Franklin’s, posted a long tribute to the legendary singer on social media shortly after her passing after a long battle with cancer. Franklin’s last public performance was at Elton’s AIDS Foundation benefit in New York last November (pictured above), where she was noticeably thin but in strong […]

  • Aretha Franklin

    Elton John Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Aretha Franklin

    Elton John, a friend and fan of Aretha Franklin’s, posted a long tribute to the legendary singer on social media shortly after her passing after a long battle with cancer. Franklin’s last public performance was at Elton’s AIDS Foundation benefit in New York last November (pictured above), where she was noticeably thin but in strong […]

  • Aretha Franklin is an American Singer

    Remembering Aretha Franklin: Her Greatest Live Performances

    Elton John, a friend and fan of Aretha Franklin’s, posted a long tribute to the legendary singer on social media shortly after her passing after a long battle with cancer. Franklin’s last public performance was at Elton’s AIDS Foundation benefit in New York last November (pictured above), where she was noticeably thin but in strong […]

  • Aretha Franklin

    Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, Dies at 76

    Elton John, a friend and fan of Aretha Franklin’s, posted a long tribute to the legendary singer on social media shortly after her passing after a long battle with cancer. Franklin’s last public performance was at Elton’s AIDS Foundation benefit in New York last November (pictured above), where she was noticeably thin but in strong […]

  • John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Album to Get

    John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Album to Get Six-Disc Boxed Set Treament

    Elton John, a friend and fan of Aretha Franklin’s, posted a long tribute to the legendary singer on social media shortly after her passing after a long battle with cancer. Franklin’s last public performance was at Elton’s AIDS Foundation benefit in New York last November (pictured above), where she was noticeably thin but in strong […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad