Elton John, BTS Lead StubHub’s Top U.S. Fall Tours

​StubHub today announced its top-touring acts of the fall in the U.S., including the highest-selling acts and the best-selling shows, as well as ticket trends showing that Elton John’s farewell tour is the biggest draw of the season, while K-Pop group BTS have the biggest per-show average.

Highlights include:

Elton John’s farewell tour outsells any other tour

BTS breaks through with the most dates on the list of top-10 selling shows this fall

The list is heavily dominated by male artists, ranging from the ’70s to the present

2018 Best-Selling Acts – Full Tour

Based on total ticket sales on StubHub for U.S. tour dates from Labor Day to Thanksgiving 2018

Elton John Ed Sheeran BTS Bruno Mars Drake and Migos Taylor Swift Eagles Phil Collins Maroon 5 Justin Timberlake

2018 Best-Selling Acts – Per-Show Average

Based on average sales per show for U.S. tour dates on StubHub from Labor Day to Thanksgiving 2018

BTS Pearl Jam Ed Sheeran Taylor Swift Eric Clapton Elton John Billy Joel Bruno Mars Dave Matthews Band Phil Collins

Elton John’s farewell tour takes the No. 1 position over Ed Sheeran, who had the highest demand per show on StubHub’s Summer Tour Preview.

Elton John’s Boston date at TD Garden on October 6 is his most popular date, followed by a Madison Square Garden Appearance (10/19) and a show at United Center in Chicago (10/27).

On a per-show basis, however, Elton John comes in at No. 6, indicating that he is one of the more affordable acts on the top-ten list to get out and see.

K-pop sensation BTS moves into a top-three position

The act also leads on a per-show average, outselling Pearl Jam with the No. 2 highest average sales per show by over 20 percent and Ed Sheeran in the No. 3 highest-selling average sales per show position by nearly 30 percent per-show.

The group’s date at Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA is their No. 1 selling tour date.

BTS is the No. 4 highest-selling on-sale on StubHub in 2018 in terms of ticket sales for the initial 14 North America dates put on sale.

The list is overwhelmingly male-dominated, across generations