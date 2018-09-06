Elton John, BTS Lead StubHub’s Top U.S. Fall Tours

StubHub today announced its top-touring acts of the fall in the U.S., including the highest-selling acts and the best-selling shows, as well as ticket trends showing that Elton John’s farewell tour is the biggest draw of the season, while K-Pop group BTS have the biggest per-show average.
Highlights include:
- Elton John’s farewell tour outsells any other tour
- BTS breaks through with the most dates on the list of top-10 selling shows this fall
- The list is heavily dominated by male artists, ranging from the ’70s to the present
- 2018 Best-Selling Acts – Full Tour
Based on total ticket sales on StubHub for U.S. tour dates from Labor Day to Thanksgiving 2018
- Elton John
- Ed Sheeran
- BTS
- Bruno Mars
- Drake and Migos
- Taylor Swift
- Eagles
- Phil Collins
- Maroon 5
- Justin Timberlake
2018 Best-Selling Acts – Per-Show Average
Based on average sales per show for U.S. tour dates on StubHub from Labor Day to Thanksgiving 2018
- BTS
- Pearl Jam
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
- Eric Clapton
- Elton John
- Billy Joel
- Bruno Mars
- Dave Matthews Band
- Phil Collins
Elton John’s farewell tour takes the No. 1 position over Ed Sheeran, who had the highest demand per show on StubHub’s Summer Tour Preview.
- Elton John’s Boston date at TD Garden on October 6 is his most popular date, followed by a Madison Square Garden Appearance (10/19) and a show at United Center in Chicago (10/27).
- On a per-show basis, however, Elton John comes in at No. 6, indicating that he is one of the more affordable acts on the top-ten list to get out and see.
K-pop sensation BTS moves into a top-three position
- The act also leads on a per-show average, outselling Pearl Jam with the No. 2 highest average sales per show by over 20 percent and Ed Sheeran in the No. 3 highest-selling average sales per show position by nearly 30 percent per-show.
- The group’s date at Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA is their No. 1 selling tour date.
- BTS is the No. 4 highest-selling on-sale on StubHub in 2018 in terms of ticket sales for the initial 14 North America dates put on sale.
The list is overwhelmingly male-dominated, across generations
- Today’s pop acts Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars are the only two acts on the list to return from the 2017 list.
- Today’s male leads (Ed Sheeran, BTS, Bruno Mars, Drake and Migos, Maroon 5 and Justin Timberlake) have 130 dates among them this fall, while male legends Elton John, Eagles and Phil Collins have only 54 dates.
- The legends beat out their modern pop counterparts by 15 percent more on a per-show basis
- Ed Sheeran’s MetLife Stadium show in New Jersey on September 22 is the highest-selling show date this fall across all acts.