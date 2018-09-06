Elton John, BTS Lead StubHub’s Top U.S. Fall Tours

The two artists lead a season overwhelmingly heavy on male headliners.

By
Variety Staff

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

StubHub today announced its top-touring acts of the fall in the U.S., including the highest-selling acts and the best-selling shows, as well as ticket trends showing that Elton John’s farewell tour is the biggest draw of the season, while K-Pop group BTS have the biggest per-show average.

Highlights include:

  • Elton John’s farewell tour outsells any other tour
  • BTS breaks through with the most dates on the list of top-10 selling shows this fall
  • The list is heavily dominated by male artists, ranging from the ’70s to the present
  • 2018 Best-Selling Acts – Full Tour

Based on total ticket sales on StubHub for U.S. tour dates from Labor Day to Thanksgiving 2018

  1. Elton John
  2. Ed Sheeran
  3. BTS
  4. Bruno Mars
  5. Drake and Migos
  6. Taylor Swift
  7. Eagles
  8. Phil Collins
  9. Maroon 5
  10. Justin Timberlake

2018 Best-Selling Acts – Per-Show Average

Based on average sales per show for U.S. tour dates on StubHub from Labor Day to Thanksgiving 2018

  1. BTS
  2. Pearl Jam
  3. Ed Sheeran
  4. Taylor Swift
  5. Eric Clapton
  6. Elton John
  7. Billy Joel
  8. Bruno Mars
  9. Dave Matthews Band
  10. Phil Collins

Elton John’s farewell tour takes the No. 1 position over Ed Sheeran, who had the highest demand per show on StubHub’s Summer Tour Preview.

  • Elton John’s Boston date at TD Garden on October 6 is his most popular date, followed by a Madison Square Garden Appearance (10/19) and a show at United Center in Chicago (10/27).
  • On a per-show basis, however, Elton John comes in at No. 6, indicating that he is one of the more affordable acts on the top-ten list to get out and see.

K-pop sensation BTS moves into a top-three position

  • The act also leads on a per-show average, outselling Pearl Jam with the No. 2 highest average sales per show by over 20 percent and Ed Sheeran in the No. 3 highest-selling average sales per show position by nearly 30 percent per-show.
  • The group’s date at Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA is their No. 1 selling tour date.
  • BTS is the No. 4 highest-selling on-sale on StubHub in 2018 in terms of ticket sales for the initial 14 North America dates put on sale.

The list is overwhelmingly male-dominated, across generations

  • Today’s pop acts Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars are the only two acts on the list to return from the 2017 list.
  • Today’s male leads (Ed Sheeran, BTS, Bruno Mars, Drake and Migos, Maroon 5 and Justin Timberlake) have 130 dates among them this fall, while male legends Elton John, Eagles and Phil Collins have only 54 dates.
  • The legends beat out their modern pop counterparts by 15 percent more on a per-show basis
  • Ed Sheeran’s MetLife Stadium show in New Jersey on September 22 is the highest-selling show date this fall across all acts.

 

