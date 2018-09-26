Elton John Adds 25 Dates to ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

Unstoppable showman Elton John has added 25 more dates to his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, taking him nearly to the end of 2019. He’s added multiple dates in Las Vegas, Philadelphia and several Canadian cities, among other stops (the new dates appear below; see an earlier schedule here). The tour, which launched earlier this month in Allentown, Penn., is expected to last for three years.

“The ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ show was visually and sonically arresting in every way,” said Variety’s A.D. Amorosi of the tour’s second stop, in Philadelphia. “John, the vocalist, pounced with raggedly soulful might and clarity on the up-tempo cuts, and with pensive, bruised nuance on the ballads. As a pianist, he stretched out in giddily playful solos while bouncing off longtime bandmates and harmony vocalists.

“If you were hoping that John would do more costume changes than the three made (pink and black military brocade tux with red rhinestone glasses, a rose-covered suit with green rhinestone specs, a gorgeous floor-length robe with heart glasses), you only had to stare at the screen behind him for more glistening Elton images than the human retina could handle. And at 24 songs and nearly three hours in length – including the rarely played suite ‘Indian Sunset’ — John’s set list was encyclopedically exhaustive and inclusive.”

All tickets go on sale Oct. 5, except as noted below.

DATE MARKET VENUE 9/4/19 Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena 9/6/19 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 9/7/19 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 9/17/19 Tacoma Tacoma Dome 9/18/19 Tacoma Tacoma Dome 9/21/19 Vancouver Rogers Arena 9/22/19 Vancouver Rogers Arena 9/27/19 Edmonton Rogers Place 9/28/19 Edmonton Rogers Place 10/1/19 Saskatoon Sasktel Centre 10/2/19 Saskatoon Sasktel Centre 10/4/19 Winnipeg Bell MTS Place 10/5/19 Winnipeg Bell MTS Place 10/22/19 Toronto* Scotiabank Arena 10/23/19 Toronto* Scotiabank Arena 10/25/19 Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse 10/26/19 Nashville*** Bridgestone Arena 10/30/19 Memphis FedExForum 11/6/19 Charlotte* Spectrum Center 11/8/19 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center 11/9/19 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center 11/12/19 Cleveland**** Quicken Loans Arena 11/13/19 Pittsburgh** PPG Paints Arena 11/15/19 Boston** TD Garden 11/16/19 Long Island** NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

*Toronto’s public sale is Oct 12

**Pittsburgh, Boston and Long Island’s public sale is Oct 19

***Nashville’s public sale is Nov 9

****Cleveland’s public sale is Nov 16