You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elton John Adds 25 Dates to ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

Look out Saskatoon! The real "Rocket Man" is coming ...

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
ALLENTOWN, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Elton John performs onstage during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour at PPL Center on September 8, 2018 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rocket Entertainment )
CREDIT: Courtesy Rocket Entertainment

Unstoppable showman Elton John has added 25 more dates to his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, taking him nearly to the end of 2019. He’s added multiple dates in Las Vegas, Philadelphia and several Canadian cities, among other stops (the new dates appear below; see an earlier schedule here). The tour, which launched earlier this month in Allentown, Penn., is expected to last for three years.

“The ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ show was visually and sonically arresting in every way,” said Variety’s A.D. Amorosi of the tour’s second stop, in Philadelphia. “John, the vocalist, pounced with raggedly soulful might and clarity on the up-tempo cuts, and with pensive, bruised nuance on the ballads. As a pianist, he stretched out in giddily playful solos while bouncing off longtime bandmates and harmony vocalists.

“If you were hoping that John would do more costume changes than the three made (pink and black military brocade tux with red rhinestone glasses, a rose-covered suit with green rhinestone specs, a gorgeous floor-length robe with heart glasses), you only had to stare at the screen behind him for more glistening Elton images than the human retina could handle. And at 24 songs and nearly three hours in length – including the rarely played suite ‘Indian Sunset’ — John’s set list was encyclopedically exhaustive and inclusive.”

Related

All tickets go on sale Oct. 5, except as noted below.

DATE MARKET VENUE
9/4/19 Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena
9/6/19 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena
9/7/19 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena
9/17/19 Tacoma Tacoma Dome
9/18/19 Tacoma Tacoma Dome
9/21/19 Vancouver Rogers Arena
9/22/19 Vancouver Rogers Arena
9/27/19 Edmonton Rogers Place
9/28/19 Edmonton Rogers Place
10/1/19 Saskatoon Sasktel Centre
10/2/19 Saskatoon Sasktel Centre
10/4/19 Winnipeg Bell MTS Place
10/5/19 Winnipeg Bell MTS Place
10/22/19 Toronto* Scotiabank Arena
10/23/19 Toronto* Scotiabank Arena
10/25/19 Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/26/19 Nashville*** Bridgestone Arena
10/30/19 Memphis FedExForum
11/6/19 Charlotte* Spectrum Center
11/8/19 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center
11/9/19 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center
11/12/19 Cleveland**** Quicken Loans Arena
11/13/19 Pittsburgh** PPG Paints Arena
11/15/19 Boston** TD Garden
11/16/19 Long Island** NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial  Coliseum

*Toronto’s public sale is Oct 12

**Pittsburgh, Boston and Long Island’s public sale is Oct 19

***Nashville’s public sale is Nov 9

****Cleveland’s public sale is Nov 16

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Music

  • ALLENTOWN, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Elton

    Elton John Adds 25 Dates to 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' Tour

    Unstoppable showman Elton John has added 25 more dates to his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, taking him nearly to the end of 2019. He’s added multiple dates in Las Vegas, Philadelphia and several Canadian cities, among other stops (the new dates appear below; see an earlier schedule here). The tour, which launched earlier this […]

  • Cardi BHarper's Bazaar ICONS party, Arrivals,

    Cardi B to Perform at American Music Awards

    Unstoppable showman Elton John has added 25 more dates to his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, taking him nearly to the end of 2019. He’s added multiple dates in Las Vegas, Philadelphia and several Canadian cities, among other stops (the new dates appear below; see an earlier schedule here). The tour, which launched earlier this […]

  • Childish Gambino Postpones Tour Dates

    Childish Gambino Postpones Tour Dates

    Unstoppable showman Elton John has added 25 more dates to his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, taking him nearly to the end of 2019. He’s added multiple dates in Las Vegas, Philadelphia and several Canadian cities, among other stops (the new dates appear below; see an earlier schedule here). The tour, which launched earlier this […]

  • US Capitol

    The Music Modernization Act: An Industry Speaking With One Voice (Guest Column)

    Unstoppable showman Elton John has added 25 more dates to his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, taking him nearly to the end of 2019. He’s added multiple dates in Las Vegas, Philadelphia and several Canadian cities, among other stops (the new dates appear below; see an earlier schedule here). The tour, which launched earlier this […]

  • Garrett BornsEighty-Nine x BORNS x Shopbop

    BØRNS Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations Following Flood of Claims on Social Media

    Unstoppable showman Elton John has added 25 more dates to his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, taking him nearly to the end of 2019. He’s added multiple dates in Las Vegas, Philadelphia and several Canadian cities, among other stops (the new dates appear below; see an earlier schedule here). The tour, which launched earlier this […]

  • RICK NELSONVARIOUS - 1982

    Estate of Pop Star Rick Nelson Slams Sony With Class Action Lawsuit

    Unstoppable showman Elton John has added 25 more dates to his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, taking him nearly to the end of 2019. He’s added multiple dates in Las Vegas, Philadelphia and several Canadian cities, among other stops (the new dates appear below; see an earlier schedule here). The tour, which launched earlier this […]

  • White House Shutterstock

    Music Modernization Act Heads to President Trump for Signature

    Unstoppable showman Elton John has added 25 more dates to his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, taking him nearly to the end of 2019. He’s added multiple dates in Las Vegas, Philadelphia and several Canadian cities, among other stops (the new dates appear below; see an earlier schedule here). The tour, which launched earlier this […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad