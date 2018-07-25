L.A. Radio Personality Ellen K Goes National With New Syndicated Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Featuring lifestyle, news and interviews, the weekend program will be carried by 10 iHeartRadio stations.

Ellen K
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Longtime Los Angeles radio personality Ellen K. will host a new nationally syndicated four-hour weekend show for iHeartMedia.

“The Ellen K Weekend Show,” featuring an AC format geared to adults, will launch this Saturday (July 28). The program will feature lifestyle, news and interviews, and will be carried by 10 iHeartRadio stations, including her current home station, KOST in Los Angeles and WLTW (106.7 Lite fm) in New York as well as Chicago, Houston, Washington, D.C. Detroit, Phoenix, Portland and Las Vegas. Thirty more markets pick up the show on August 25.  The program will also be available to stream on iHeartMedia’s digital app.

iHeartMedia Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman called Ellen K “one of the most popular hosts in radio and one of the most well-known women in media today,” in making the announcement.

Ellen K spent a dozen years on KIIS-FM in L.A. as Ryan Seacrest’s cohost. She has been at the helm of “Ellen K Morning Show” on KOST since 2015. Before arriving to L.A., the Purdue University grad worked at stations in San Diego and San Francisco. She’s also a regular on CBS’ “The Talk” and has been the voice for the Grammys, the Academy Awards and, most recently ABC’s “The Proposal.”

Ellen K called the new program a validation of the strides made by her top-rated morning show. “We pride ourselves on connecting with our listeners in a meaningful way and the new weekend program is definitely a feel-good show,” she said. “And I think we need more of that in the world today. I’m happy that iHeart agrees.”

