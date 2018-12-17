Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit Top Shazam’s 2018 Year-End Lists

Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato’s song “Solo” was the most-Shazamed song and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” was the longest running No. 1 track on the service’s global charts, the company revealed today in its year-end lists.
Nicky Jam and J Balvin’s “X” was the No. 2 most-Shazamed song and Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” was No. 3.
“Perfect” was No. 1 for nine weeks and was also the most-shared song worldwide, after being Shazamed. The most Shazamed track in a day worldwide was “Friends” by Marshmello and Anne-Marie on April 8, while “One Kiss” was the most-added track to a playlist worldwide after being Shazamed.
According to the announcement, more than 2 million artists have been Shazamed this year, representing a 13.2% increase in artist discovery year over year.
|Top 10 Most Shazamed tracks in 2018
|Rank
|Track
|Artist
|1
|Solo
|Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato
|2
|X
|Nicky Jam & J Balvin
|3
|One Kiss
|Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
|4
|In My Mind
|Dynoro & Gigi D’Agostino
|5
|Perfect
|Ed Sheeran
|6
|Leave A Light On
|Tom Walker
|7
|Girls Like You
|Maroon 5 Feat. Cardi B
|8
|Friends
|Marshmello & Anne-Marie
|9
|Flames
|David Guetta & Sia
|10
|I Like It
|Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Most Shazamed Songs by genre:
|Genre
|Track
|Artist
|Pop
|Perfect
|Ed Sheeran
|Hip-Hop
|I Like It
|Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin
|Rock/Alternative
|Feel It Still
|Portugal. The Man
|Dance
|Solo
|Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato
|Country
|You Make It Easy
|Jason Aldean
|R&B/Soul
|Love Lies
|Khalid & Normani
|Latino
|X
|Nicky Jam & J Balvin
|K-Pop
|FAKE LOVE
|BTS