Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit Top Shazam’s 2018 Year-End Lists

Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato’s song “Solo” was the most-Shazamed song and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” was the longest running No. 1 track on the service’s global charts, the company revealed today in its year-end lists.

Nicky Jam and J Balvin’s “X” was the No. 2 most-Shazamed song and Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” was No. 3.

“Perfect” was No. 1 for nine weeks and was also the most-shared song worldwide, after being Shazamed. The most Shazamed track in a day worldwide was “Friends” by Marshmello and Anne-Marie on April 8, while “One Kiss” was the most-added track to a playlist worldwide after being Shazamed.

According to the announcement, more than 2 million artists have been Shazamed this year, representing a 13.2% increase in artist discovery year over year.

Top 10 Most Shazamed tracks in 2018 Rank Track Artist 1 Solo Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato 2 X Nicky Jam & J Balvin 3 One Kiss Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa 4 In My Mind Dynoro & Gigi D’Agostino 5 Perfect Ed Sheeran 6 Leave A Light On Tom Walker 7 Girls Like You Maroon 5 Feat. Cardi B 8 Friends Marshmello & Anne-Marie 9 Flames David Guetta & Sia 10 I Like It Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Most Shazamed Songs by genre: