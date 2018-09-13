Dua Lipa ‘Horrified’ After Fans Are Dragged From Shanghai Concert (Watch)

Dua Lipa has posted a lengthy statement after fans were forcefully removed by security from her Shanghai concert on Wednesday, apparently standing on their seats, or for waving rainbow flags in support of LBTG rights, according to The Guardian and other sources. In videos posted on social media, fans are seen being dragged from their seats by security.

Lipa posted: “Last night, I did it for my fans. A promised show. I stood by them, sang with them and danced with them. I will stand by you all for your love and beliefs and I am proud and grateful that you felt safe enough to show your pride at my show.

“What you did takes a lot of bravery,” she continued. “I always want my music to bring strength, hope and unity. I was horrified by what happened and I send love to all my fans involved. I would love to come back for my fans when the time is right and hopefully see a room full of rainbows. “

In a video posted on Twitter, a visibly distraught Lipa is seen asking for calm. “I want to create a really safe environment for us all to have fun,” she told the audience. “I would love in these last few songs for us to really, really, really enjoy ourselves. How about that?”

The concert was the singer’s second and final date in China on this tour.

While homosexuality is not illegal in China, there have been many reports of persecution and marginalization in China.