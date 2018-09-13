Dua Lipa ‘Horrified’ After Fans Are Dragged From Shanghai Concert (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dua Lipa has posted a lengthy statement after fans were forcefully removed by security from her Shanghai concert on Wednesday, apparently standing on their seats, or for waving rainbow flags in support of LBTG rights, according to The Guardian and other sources. In videos posted on social media, fans are seen being dragged from their seats by security.

Lipa posted: “Last night, I did it for my fans. A promised show. I stood by them, sang with them and danced with them. I will stand by you all for your love and beliefs and I am proud and grateful that you felt safe enough to show your pride at my show.

“What you did takes a lot of bravery,” she continued. “I always want my music to bring strength, hope and unity. I was horrified by what happened and I send love to all my fans involved. I would love to come back for my fans when the time is right and hopefully see a room full of rainbows. “

In a video posted on Twitter, a visibly distraught Lipa is seen asking for calm. “I want to create a really safe environment for us all to have fun,” she told the audience. “I would love in these last few songs for us to really, really, really enjoy ourselves. How about that?”

The concert was the singer’s second and final date in China on this tour.

While homosexuality is not illegal in China, there have been many reports of persecution and marginalization in China.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Music

  • Dua Lipa ‘Horrified’ After Fans Are

    Dua Lipa ‘Horrified’ After Fans Are Dragged From Shanghai Concert (Watch)

    Dua Lipa has posted a lengthy statement after fans were forcefully removed by security from her Shanghai concert on Wednesday, apparently standing on their seats, or for waving rainbow flags in support of LBTG rights, according to The Guardian and other sources. In videos posted on social media, fans are seen being dragged from their […]

  • HowStuffWorks - iHeartMedia

    iHeartMedia to Buy HowStuffWorks Podcasting Parent for $55 Million

    Dua Lipa has posted a lengthy statement after fans were forcefully removed by security from her Shanghai concert on Wednesday, apparently standing on their seats, or for waving rainbow flags in support of LBTG rights, according to The Guardian and other sources. In videos posted on social media, fans are seen being dragged from their […]

  • DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE

    Mariah Carey Drops NSFW New Song, ‘GTFO’

    Dua Lipa has posted a lengthy statement after fans were forcefully removed by security from her Shanghai concert on Wednesday, apparently standing on their seats, or for waving rainbow flags in support of LBTG rights, according to The Guardian and other sources. In videos posted on social media, fans are seen being dragged from their […]

  • Brat Studios Launching Record Label: Exclusive

    Brat Studios Launching Record Label (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dua Lipa has posted a lengthy statement after fans were forcefully removed by security from her Shanghai concert on Wednesday, apparently standing on their seats, or for waving rainbow flags in support of LBTG rights, according to The Guardian and other sources. In videos posted on social media, fans are seen being dragged from their […]

  • NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 12: Jason

    Jason Isbell, John Prine Share the Glory at Americana Music Honors

    Dua Lipa has posted a lengthy statement after fans were forcefully removed by security from her Shanghai concert on Wednesday, apparently standing on their seats, or for waving rainbow flags in support of LBTG rights, according to The Guardian and other sources. In videos posted on social media, fans are seen being dragged from their […]

  • ALLENTOWN, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Elton

    Concert Review: Elton John Bids Fond 'Farewell' in Philadelphia

    Dua Lipa has posted a lengthy statement after fans were forcefully removed by security from her Shanghai concert on Wednesday, apparently standing on their seats, or for waving rainbow flags in support of LBTG rights, according to The Guardian and other sources. In videos posted on social media, fans are seen being dragged from their […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad