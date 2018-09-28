You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dua Lipa, Ciara and Missy Elliott Join American Music Awards Lineup

Previously announced performers include Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood and more.

Variety Staff

Dua Lipa, Ciara and Missy Elliott have been added to the American Music Awards lineup, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced today.

Dua Lipa will perform two songs from the her self-titled 2017 debut album, including the hit “Electricity,” while Elliott will be a featured guest on two Ciara songs: “Level Up” released earlier this year, and “Dose,” from her forthcoming album.

The three join previously announced performers Cardi B (featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin), Benny Blanco, Halsey, Khalid, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, and Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign. There will also be a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who passed away in July.

Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting the fan-voted awards show, which will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Cardi B tied Drake for the most AMA nominations this year, with each scoring eight nods. Cardi B released her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy” in 2018, which includes her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.” Bad Bunny, hailing from Puerto Rico, has been nominated for the Latin AMAs and the Latin Grammys. Colombian artist J Balvin, known for his song “Mi Gente,” received an AMA nomination for best Latin artist.

 

 

  Dua Lipa, Ciara and Missy Elliott

    Dua Lipa, Ciara and Missy Elliott Join American Music Awards Lineup

  Hillary Clinton Guest Stars in 'Murphy

    Hillary Clinton Guest Stars in 'Murphy Brown' Premiere (Watch)

  Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT

    Nearly 1,000 SAG-AFTRA Members Picket Ad Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty

  christine blasey ford

    The Kavanaugh Hearings Were Pitched at One Viewer — Trump (Column)

  Richard Gere and Billy Howle

    Richard Gere to Launch BBC Series ‘MotherFatherSon’ in Cannes at Mipcom

  Fotini Paraskakis Leaves Endemol Shine for The

    Fotini Paraskakis Leaves Endemol Shine for The Story Lab

