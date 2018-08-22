Drake Takes a Swipe at Trump During Toronto Concert

He didn’t mention Donald Trump by name, but he didn’t need to.

During Drake’s triumphant concert at the Scotiabank Arena in his beloved hometown of Toronto on Tuesday night, the MC held up the city as an example of peace and positivity, as opposed to the divided and flagrantly racist cultural climate that the current American president and so many of his supporters have fostered in the U.S.

“I’m forever grateful, everywhere I go, I carry the value of this city with me,” he told the capacity crowd. “Every night that I go and I do a show in America, I tell them, ‘This is how the world is supposed to work.’

“You see, tonight,” he continued, “we’ve got 17,000 people inside one building from all races, from all places, and all we’re doing is just listening to music, and smoking and drinking — and enjoying our lives. And I want you to know that that’s something that I learned right here in Toronto.”

The comments came on one of the most troubling days for the embattled American president, as his former attorney Michael Cohen accused Trump of directing him to pay off an adult film star and former model “for the principal purpose of influencing the [2016] election,” and his former campaign chairman was convicted on multiple counts of fraud.

Also during the show, Drake brought out rapper Travis Scott for a surprise appearance. The two performed “Sicko Mode” and “Goosebumps” together.

After another show in Toronto tonight, Drake’s tour with Migos continues in the U.S., with multiple dates in the New York area. It wraps in Atlanta in November.