Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Breaks Record for Most Week-One Streams

Drake dropped “Scorpion” late last month, and the album is already ruling the charts. Within a week of its release, listeners have streamed the album more than 1 billion times, breaking the record for most week-one streams in its first three days.

“Scorpion,” which features popular tracks “Nice for What,” “Don’t Matter to Me,” and “Nonstop,” also shattered the global record for most debut-week streams after four days, surpassing previous record-holder Post Malone’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” which hit nearly 700 million streams in its first week.

Drake is no stranger to instant success, as “Scorpion” is the rapper’s eighth No. 1 showing on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, Drake has passed the threshold for the most Recording Industry Association of America certifications, recording 142 million digital sales to date.

Last week, Variety reported that “Scorpion” had already smashed every Apple Music record, including becoming the No. 1 album on the Apple Music charts in 92 different countries — the fastest-growing album ever on the service. Within the first day of the album’s release, “Scorpion” recorded 170 million streams worldwide on Apple Music, with nine of the 10 most-streamed songs coming from the album. The count shattered the record for day-one album streams on any streaming service, which Drake previously held with his 2017 mixtape, “More Life.”