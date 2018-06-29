Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Features Michael Jackson Vocal, References Newborn Son

The album is available on iTunes and Apple Music.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Drake
CREDIT: Roger Goodgroves/REX/Shutterstock

The long-awaited new album by Drake has arrived. “Scorpion” clocks in at 25 tracks, 12 on side A and 13 on side B, and features guest appearances by Jay-Z (“Talk Up”), Static Major and Ty Dolla Sign (“After Dark”) and a previously unreleased vocal by Michael Jackson which leads the hook to the song “Don’t Matter to Me.”

Credited elsewhere on the album are Nicki Minaj, Future and Paul Anka, the 76-year-old crooner known for classics like “Puppy Love” and “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” and a longtime collaborator of Jackson’s.

The album also seems to confirm rumors that Drake has fathered a son, acknowledging his newborn child in the track “Emotionless” and “March 14,” in which he raps “kiss my son on the forehead.” Other references include lyrics about George Zimmerman and Malcolm X.

Within an hour of its release, “Scorpion” shot up to No. 1 on the iTunes chart and on Apple Music. Spotify users, however, have to wait until a Friday campaign across the platform in which Drake will take over several playlists, including popular hip-hop destination Rap Caviar. Three hours after its midnight ET release, the album was not yet available on Amazon in digital or physical formats. It is expected to be at all digital providers on June 29.

The industry is keeping a close eye on Drake’s out-the-gate streaming numbers and how “Scorpion” will compare to the year’s biggest mover Post Malone, which saw 385 million streams of his album “Beerbongs & Bentleys” in its first week out.

The album was produced by Noah “40” Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib and features additional credits for No I.D., PARTYNEXTDOOR, Boi-1da, Stefflon Don, Murda Beatz, James Fauntleroy and nineteen85, among many others. See the full list at Complex.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Music

  • Drake

    Drake's 'Scorpion' Features Michael Jackson Vocal, References Newborn Son

    The long-awaited new album by Drake has arrived. “Scorpion” clocks in at 25 tracks, 12 on side A and 13 on side B, and features guest appearances by Jay-Z (“Talk Up”), Static Major and Ty Dolla Sign (“After Dark”) and a previously unreleased vocal by Michael Jackson which leads the hook to the song “Don’t […]

  • Cyndi Lauper

    Cyndi Lauper on Justice Kennedy, Threat to LGBTQ Rights: 'Get Off Your Butt'

    The long-awaited new album by Drake has arrived. “Scorpion” clocks in at 25 tracks, 12 on side A and 13 on side B, and features guest appearances by Jay-Z (“Talk Up”), Static Major and Ty Dolla Sign (“After Dark”) and a previously unreleased vocal by Michael Jackson which leads the hook to the song “Don’t […]

  • Paul McCartney, Damon Albarn, Kanye West

    Damon Albarn Says Kanye West Trapped Paul McCartney in 'Abusive Collaboration'

    The long-awaited new album by Drake has arrived. “Scorpion” clocks in at 25 tracks, 12 on side A and 13 on side B, and features guest appearances by Jay-Z (“Talk Up”), Static Major and Ty Dolla Sign (“After Dark”) and a previously unreleased vocal by Michael Jackson which leads the hook to the song “Don’t […]

  • Post Malone

    Concert Review: Post Malone, Rap's 'Rockstar' Slacker, Rouses Hollywood Bowl

    The long-awaited new album by Drake has arrived. “Scorpion” clocks in at 25 tracks, 12 on side A and 13 on side B, and features guest appearances by Jay-Z (“Talk Up”), Static Major and Ty Dolla Sign (“After Dark”) and a previously unreleased vocal by Michael Jackson which leads the hook to the song “Don’t […]

  • Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran Sued Again Over ‘Thinking Out Loud’ — This Time for $100 Million

    The long-awaited new album by Drake has arrived. “Scorpion” clocks in at 25 tracks, 12 on side A and 13 on side B, and features guest appearances by Jay-Z (“Talk Up”), Static Major and Ty Dolla Sign (“After Dark”) and a previously unreleased vocal by Michael Jackson which leads the hook to the song “Don’t […]

  • Kanye West House

    Kanye West Takes Loss on Off-Market Deal in New York City

    The long-awaited new album by Drake has arrived. “Scorpion” clocks in at 25 tracks, 12 on side A and 13 on side B, and features guest appearances by Jay-Z (“Talk Up”), Static Major and Ty Dolla Sign (“After Dark”) and a previously unreleased vocal by Michael Jackson which leads the hook to the song “Don’t […]

  • Roseanne Cash, Hilary Rosen and Debra

    Grammys' Next In Line? Five Candidates Who Could Replace Neil Portnow

    The long-awaited new album by Drake has arrived. “Scorpion” clocks in at 25 tracks, 12 on side A and 13 on side B, and features guest appearances by Jay-Z (“Talk Up”), Static Major and Ty Dolla Sign (“After Dark”) and a previously unreleased vocal by Michael Jackson which leads the hook to the song “Don’t […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad