Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Shatters Every Apple Music Record

Started from the bottom now he’s here.

Just when it seemed like Drake couldn’t get any higher, he’s broken through another ceiling. His newest album, “Scorpion,” has already skyrocketed through the charts and shattered every Apple Music record, including becoming the number one album on the Apple Music charts in 92 different countries almost instantaneously and becoming the fastest-growing album ever on the service.

Just 24 hours after release, “Scorpion” had more than 170 million streams worldwide on Apple Music, with nine of the 10 most-streamed songs coming from the album, breaking not only Drake’s own record, but also shattering the record for day-one album streams on any streaming service, ever. Drake’s 2017 mixtape, “More Life,” held the previous record, with 89.9 million streams on its first day.

Spotify is also enjoying the popularity of the album, tweeting that “Scorpion” was being streamed over 10 million times per hour, and Amazon Music Unlimited also reported the album had broken its own first-day streaming record, which was previously held by Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods.”

Drizzy’s most recent success on Apple Music shouldn’t come as a surprise, as his album “Views,” which became the platform’s first album to garner a billion streams, helped it gain subscribers during its early competition against Spotify after launching worldwide in 2015.