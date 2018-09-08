Drake, G-Eazy Pay Tribute to Mac Miller

“Mac Miller, you changed my f---ing world," Eazy says to the Tampa crowd.

Mac Miller
CREDIT: Brick Stowell

Just hours after Mac Miller was found dead Friday in his Los Angeles home of an apparent drug overdose, his friends Drake and G-Eazy both paid tribute to the rapper during their concerts.

“Tonight, I wanna dedicate this show to my late friend Mac Miller, who was always a kind man to me,” Drake told the audience at Boston’s TD Garden before playing “Emotionless.” Some lyrics from the song feel related to Miller’s situation, including “I know the truth is you won’t love me until I’m gone,” and “I know another girl that’s cryin’ out for help/ But her latest caption is ‘Leave me alone.'”

G-Eazy also paid tribute to Miller during his concert at Tampa Bay’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. As Eazy performed his song “Everything Will Be OK,” a photo of Miller appeared on the screen behind the stage.

“I swear life is so f—ing fragile. Appreciate the moment, be present in it, tell people you love you care about them,” Eazy said, adding “Mac Miller, you changed my f—ing world.”

He later posted the photo on Instagram, writing, “Performed ‘Everything Will Be OK’ for you onstage and f—in broke down onstage. Rest peacefully bro, we miss you.”

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, had struggled with substance abuse in the past. Just last month, the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office officially charged the rapper with a DUI stemming from a car accident in May in the San Fernando Valley.

He had been open about his struggles previously, referencing drug abuse and death in his music, particularly in the largely autobiographical 2014 mixtape “Faces.” “I used to rap super openly about really dark s—,” he told Vulture in a profile that published on Thursday. “That’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.”

 

 

