Drake Responds to Blackface Criticism From Pusha-T Diss Track Photo

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Drake
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

More than 48 hours after Pusha-T went after him with an aggressively personal diss track “The Story of Adidon,Drake responded Wednesday night in a lengthy Instagram stories post.

While Drake did not directly address any of the multiple attacks in the song, he instead explained the startling blackface photo that Pusha used as a cover image (and also by extension a hard lyrical jab in the song about the biracial rapper being “always afraid he wasn’t black enough”).

“I know everyone is enjoying the circus but I want to clarify this image in question,” Drake wrote on his iPhone’s Notes app on Wednesday night. “This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast. The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment.”

He continued, “Me and my best friend at the time Mazin Elsadig who is also an actor from Sudan were attempting to use our voice to bring awareness to the issue we dealt with all the time as black actors at auditions. This was to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for black actors had not changed much.”

In the song, Pusha also goes after Drake for a child he allegedly fathered as well as his producer Noah “40” Shebib’s multiple sclerosis. While West has been relatively silent on social media for the past few days as he finishes the album he’s scheduled to drop this Friday, his prominent role in “Daytona” and Pusha’s career makes him a participant in the battle as well.

Sources tell Variety that West has been revising the album all week — he continued revising his 2016, The Life of Pablo, even after its release — so it seems safe to assume that the controversy will get another chapter when his album drops at midnight.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Music

  • Drake

    Drake Responds to Blackface Criticism From Pusha-T Diss Track Photo

    More than 48 hours after Pusha-T went after him with an aggressively personal diss track “The Story of Adidon,” Drake responded Wednesday night in a lengthy Instagram stories post. While Drake did not directly address any of the multiple attacks in the song, he instead explained the startling blackface photo that Pusha used as a […]

  • Asia Argento poses for photographers upon

    Asia Argento Returns to Italian TV as 'X Factor' Judge

    More than 48 hours after Pusha-T went after him with an aggressively personal diss track “The Story of Adidon,” Drake responded Wednesday night in a lengthy Instagram stories post. While Drake did not directly address any of the multiple attacks in the song, he instead explained the startling blackface photo that Pusha used as a […]

  • Daniel Ek

    Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on New Content Policy: 'We Rolled This Out Wrong'

    More than 48 hours after Pusha-T went after him with an aggressively personal diss track “The Story of Adidon,” Drake responded Wednesday night in a lengthy Instagram stories post. While Drake did not directly address any of the multiple attacks in the song, he instead explained the startling blackface photo that Pusha used as a […]

  • Kendrick Lamar Variety Hitmakers

    Watch Kendrick Lamar Accept His Pulitzer Prize

    More than 48 hours after Pusha-T went after him with an aggressively personal diss track “The Story of Adidon,” Drake responded Wednesday night in a lengthy Instagram stories post. While Drake did not directly address any of the multiple attacks in the song, he instead explained the startling blackface photo that Pusha used as a […]

  • Taylor Swift Tops StubHub’s Most In-Demand

    Taylor Swift Tops StubHub’s Most In-Demand Summer Concerts List

    More than 48 hours after Pusha-T went after him with an aggressively personal diss track “The Story of Adidon,” Drake responded Wednesday night in a lengthy Instagram stories post. While Drake did not directly address any of the multiple attacks in the song, he instead explained the startling blackface photo that Pusha used as a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad