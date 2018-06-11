You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Drake Adds 11 Dates to ‘Three Amigos’ Tour With Migos

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

This morning Drake announced 12 more dates for the awesomely named “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” that will see him joined by Atlanta trio Migos for a continent-spanning North American tour that will carry on for the better part of four months. (Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.)

Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date outing will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City, UT; the new dates include shows in Denver, Detroit, New York, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, L.A., San Francisco, and Edmonton.

On it, fans can probably expect to see the two acts team up for some kind of re-enactment of the brilliant “Soul Train”-themed video for their collaborative song “Walk It and Talk It,” from Migos’ latest album “Culture II.”

The tour launches a month after the June 28 release of Drake’s fifth full-length album, “Scorpion,” which is preceded by the singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.” His latest mixtape, “More Life,” dropped in March of last year.

AUBREY AND THE THREE MIGOS TOUR DATES
*Newly Added Dates in Bold
Thu Jul 26
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sat Jul 28
Sun Jul 29
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center
Tue Jul 31
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
Wed Aug 01
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
Fri Aug 10
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
Sat Aug 11
Sun Aug 12
Toronto, ON
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
Air Canada Centre
Tue Aug 14
Wed Aug 15
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 17
Chicago, IL
United Center
Sat Aug 18
Mon Aug 20
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
United Center
United Center
Fri Aug 24
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 25
Mon Aug 27
Tue Aug 28
New York, NY
New York, NY
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 30
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
Fri Aug 31
Sat Sept 01
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
Barclays Center
Tue Sep 04
Wed Sept 05
Montreal, QC
Montreal, QC
Bell Centre
Bell Centre
Fri Sep 07
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Sat Sep 08
Sun Sept 09
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
TD Garden
TD Garden
Wed Sep 12
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
Thu Sep 13
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
Sat Sep 15
Sun Sep 16
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center
Tue Sep 18
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Fri Sep 21
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
Sat Sep 22
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
Mon Sept 24
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
Wed Sep 26
Thurs Sept 27
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center
Sat Sep 29
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Sun Sep 30
Tue Oct 02
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Toyota Center
Fri Oct 05
Las Vegas, NV
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Oct 06
Las Vegas, NV
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Mon Oct 08
Phoenix, AZ
Gila River Arena
Fri Oct 12
Los Angeles, CA
STAPLES Center
Sat Oct 13
Sun Oct 14
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
STAPLES Center
STAPLES Center
Tue Oct 16
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
Wed Oct 17
Thu Oct 19
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
The Forum
Fri Oct 26
Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena
Sat Oct 27
Mon Oct 29
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Oracle Arena
Oracle Arena
Thu Nov 01
Seattle, WA
Tacoma Dome
Sat Nov 03
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
Sun Nov 04
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
Tue Nov 06
Wed Nov 07
Edmonton, AB
Edmonton, AB
Rogers Place
Rogers Place
Fri Nov 16
Atlanta, GA
Philips Arena
Sat Nov 17
Atlanta, GA
Philips Arena

 

More Music

  • Drake Adds 11 Dates to 'Three

    Drake Adds 11 Dates to 'Three Amigos' Tour With Migos

    This morning Drake announced 12 more dates for the awesomely named “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” that will see him joined by Atlanta trio Migos for a continent-spanning North American tour that will carry on for the better part of four months. (Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.) Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date […]

  • Taylor Swift Plays Homewrecking Redhead in

    Taylor Swift Plays a Homewrecking Redhead in Sugarland's 'Mad Men'-Inspired 'Babe' Video

    This morning Drake announced 12 more dates for the awesomely named “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” that will see him joined by Atlanta trio Migos for a continent-spanning North American tour that will carry on for the better part of four months. (Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.) Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date […]

  • Amina Diop

    Republic Records Names Amina Diop Senior VP of A&R

    This morning Drake announced 12 more dates for the awesomely named “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” that will see him joined by Atlanta trio Migos for a continent-spanning North American tour that will carry on for the better part of four months. (Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.) Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date […]

  • Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Danny Kirwan Dead

    Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Danny Kirwan Dead at 68

    This morning Drake announced 12 more dates for the awesomely named “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” that will see him joined by Atlanta trio Migos for a continent-spanning North American tour that will carry on for the better part of four months. (Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.) Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date […]

  • Ben Fong-Torres

    Ben Fong-Torres to Write 'Summer of Love' Original Musical

    This morning Drake announced 12 more dates for the awesomely named “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” that will see him joined by Atlanta trio Migos for a continent-spanning North American tour that will carry on for the better part of four months. (Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.) Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date […]

  • MIDEM: Five Things Attendees Were Talking

    MIDEM: Five Things Attendees Were Talking About

    This morning Drake announced 12 more dates for the awesomely named “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” that will see him joined by Atlanta trio Migos for a continent-spanning North American tour that will carry on for the better part of four months. (Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.) Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad