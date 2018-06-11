Drake Adds 11 Dates to ‘Three Amigos’ Tour With Migos

This morning Drake announced 12 more dates for the awesomely named “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” that will see him joined by Atlanta trio Migos for a continent-spanning North American tour that will carry on for the better part of four months. (Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.)
Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date outing will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City, UT; the new dates include shows in Denver, Detroit, New York, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, L.A., San Francisco, and Edmonton.
On it, fans can probably expect to see the two acts team up for some kind of re-enactment of the brilliant “Soul Train”-themed video for their collaborative song “Walk It and Talk It,” from Migos’ latest album “Culture II.”
The tour launches a month after the June 28 release of Drake’s fifth full-length album, “Scorpion,” which is preceded by the singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.” His latest mixtape, “More Life,” dropped in March of last year.
|
Thu Jul 26
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
Sat Jul 28
Sun Jul 29
|
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center
|
Tue Jul 31
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Sprint Center
|
Wed Aug 01
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center
|
Fri Aug 10
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
|
Sat Aug 11
Sun Aug 12
|
Toronto, ON
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
Air Canada Centre
|
Tue Aug 14
Wed Aug 15
|
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena
|
Fri Aug 17
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
Sat Aug 18
Mon Aug 20
|
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
United Center
|
Fri Aug 24
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
|
Sat Aug 25
Mon Aug 27
Tue Aug 28
|
New York, NY
New York, NY
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden
|
Thu Aug 30
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Barclays Center
|
Fri Aug 31
Sat Sept 01
|
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
|
Barclays Center
Barclays Center
|
Tue Sep 04
Wed Sept 05
|
Montreal, QC
Montreal, QC
|
Bell Centre
Bell Centre
|
Fri Sep 07
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Sat Sep 08
Sun Sept 09
|
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
TD Garden
|
Wed Sep 12
|
Washington, DC
|
Capital One Arena
|
Thu Sep 13
|
Washington, DC
|
Capital One Arena
|
Sat Sep 15
Sun Sep 16
|
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center
|
Tue Sep 18
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
Fri Sep 21
|
Miami, FL
|
AmericanAirlines Arena
|
Sat Sep 22
|
Miami, FL
|
AmericanAirlines Arena
|
Mon Sept 24
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Smoothie King Center
|
Wed Sep 26
Thurs Sept 27
|
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center
|
Sat Sep 29
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Sun Sep 30
Tue Oct 02
|
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
Toyota Center
|
Fri Oct 05
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
MGM Grand Garden Arena
|
Sat Oct 06
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
MGM Grand Garden Arena
|
Mon Oct 08
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Gila River Arena
|
Fri Oct 12
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
STAPLES Center
|
Sat Oct 13
Sun Oct 14
|
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
|
STAPLES Center
STAPLES Center
|
Tue Oct 16
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Wed Oct 17
Thu Oct 19
|
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
The Forum
|
Fri Oct 26
|
Oakland, CA
|
Oracle Arena
|
Sat Oct 27
Mon Oct 29
|
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
|
Oracle Arena
Oracle Arena
|
Thu Nov 01
|
Seattle, WA
|
Tacoma Dome
|
Sat Nov 03
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Rogers Arena
|
Sun Nov 04
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Rogers Arena
|
Tue Nov 06
Wed Nov 07
|
Edmonton, AB
Edmonton, AB
|
Rogers Place
Rogers Place
|
Fri Nov 16
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Philips Arena
|
Sat Nov 17
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Philips Arena