Drake Adds 11 Dates to ‘Three Amigos’ Tour With Migos

This morning Drake announced 12 more dates for the awesomely named “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” that will see him joined by Atlanta trio Migos for a continent-spanning North American tour that will carry on for the better part of four months. (Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.)

Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date outing will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City, UT; the new dates include shows in Denver, Detroit, New York, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, L.A., San Francisco, and Edmonton.

On it, fans can probably expect to see the two acts team up for some kind of re-enactment of the brilliant “Soul Train”-themed video for their collaborative song “Walk It and Talk It,” from Migos’ latest album “Culture II.”

The tour launches a month after the June 28 release of Drake’s fifth full-length album, “Scorpion,” which is preceded by the singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.” His latest mixtape, “More Life,” dropped in March of last year.

AUBREY AND THE THREE MIGOS TOUR DATES

*Newly Added Dates in Bold

Thu Jul 26 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Sat Jul 28 Sun Jul 29 Denver, CO Denver, CO Pepsi Center Pepsi Center Tue Jul 31 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Wed Aug 01 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Fri Aug 10 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Sat Aug 11 Sun Aug 12 Toronto, ON Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Air Canada Centre Tue Aug 14 Wed Aug 15 Detroit, MI Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Little Caesars Arena Fri Aug 17 Chicago, IL United Center