×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Donna Summer Musical Posts Broadway Closing Notice, With Tour to Follow

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Summer-The Donna Summer Musical
CREDIT: Matthew Murphy

When one disco’s doors close, another disco’s doors open. That seemed to be the message from a dual alert from the producers of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” which simultaneously announced a Dec. 30 closing notice for the show on Broadway and the Sept. 30, 2019 beginning of a national tour.

When the Des McAnuff-directed “Summer” shuts its doors in the dead of winter at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, it will have played 289 regular performances on the back of 27 previews since the start of performances March 28. A cast album was released in July.

For the latest week for which grosses were posted by Playbill, ending Nov. 25, the show was playing at 43 percent of capacity  — the lowest attendance rate among existing Broadway productions, falling just slightly beneath the 46 percent for “Head Over Heels,” which posted its own closing notice Tuesday.

The production, which sported more than 20 Summer hits as part of its biographical rendering of the late star, received two Tony nominations, for actresses LaChanze and Ariana DeBose, both of whom portrayed the title figure, albeit as “Diva Donna” and “Disco Donna,” respectively.

Reviews were mixed-to-negative. Variety heaped praise upon LaChanze, a previous Tony winner for “The Color Purple,” but cited “a thin biographical book that hardly does justice to Summer’s life or her music.” Deadline’s review said the production was “as unimaginative as its title,” and the New York Times called it “a blight” on the bio-jukebox musical genre. Entertainment Weekly and Newsday came through with upbeat notices, however.

No specific dates were announced for the North American tour beyond the late September launch, but cities promised as stops include Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Nashville, West Palm Beach and Rochester.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Music

  • Summer-The Donna Summer Musical

    Donna Summer Musical Posts Broadway Closing Notice, With Tour to Follow

    When one disco’s doors close, another disco’s doors open. That seemed to be the message from a dual alert from the producers of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” which simultaneously announced a Dec. 30 closing notice for the show on Broadway and the Sept. 30, 2019 beginning of a national tour. When the Des McAnuff-directed […]

  • Whitney Houston

    Bobby Brown Files Lawsuit Against Showtime and BBC Over Whitney Houston Documentary

    When one disco’s doors close, another disco’s doors open. That seemed to be the message from a dual alert from the producers of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” which simultaneously announced a Dec. 30 closing notice for the show on Broadway and the Sept. 30, 2019 beginning of a national tour. When the Des McAnuff-directed […]

  • Drake Post Malone XXXTentacion

    The Most-Consumed Songs of 2018

    When one disco’s doors close, another disco’s doors open. That seemed to be the message from a dual alert from the producers of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” which simultaneously announced a Dec. 30 closing notice for the show on Broadway and the Sept. 30, 2019 beginning of a national tour. When the Des McAnuff-directed […]

  • Drake Gods Plan

    Inside the Divine Inspiration Behind Drake's 'God's Plan'

    When one disco’s doors close, another disco’s doors open. That seemed to be the message from a dual alert from the producers of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” which simultaneously announced a Dec. 30 closing notice for the show on Broadway and the Sept. 30, 2019 beginning of a national tour. When the Des McAnuff-directed […]

  • Dua Lipa Variety Hitmakers

    Crying to the Beat: How 2018 Became Dua Lipa's Year

    When one disco’s doors close, another disco’s doors open. That seemed to be the message from a dual alert from the producers of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” which simultaneously announced a Dec. 30 closing notice for the show on Broadway and the Sept. 30, 2019 beginning of a national tour. When the Des McAnuff-directed […]

  • Game Awards to Feature Ten Game

    Game Awards to Feature 10 Game Reveals, Conductor Lorne Balfe

    When one disco’s doors close, another disco’s doors open. That seemed to be the message from a dual alert from the producers of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” which simultaneously announced a Dec. 30 closing notice for the show on Broadway and the Sept. 30, 2019 beginning of a national tour. When the Des McAnuff-directed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad