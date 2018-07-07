Donald Glover Sued by Record Label Over Childish Gambino Royalties

The artist was signed to Glassnote Records from 2011 to 2017.

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All

Glassnote Records, the label that’s home to such critically lauded acts as Phoenix and Aurora, is suing Donald Glover, whose stage name is Childish Gambino, over royalties the company says is owed to them from non-interactive streams of his music.

Since signing with Glassnote in 2011, Glover, as Gambino, has released three albums and a series of mixtapes. His latest release, the Grammy-winning “Awaken, My Love!,” included the hit song “Redbone.”

According to a lawsuit filed on July 6, the label contends it is owed half of some $700,000 Glover has received from SoundExchange for so-called “non-interactive digital performance royalties” — monies paid by such streaming services as Pandora, Spotify, SiriusXM and other webcasters which are considered digital radio. Typically, such royalties would go to the label who would divide the fees based on its contract with the artist. In Childish Gambino’s case, Glassnote was entitled to a 50 percent share of such public performance royalties. The other 50% was due to Glover (45%) and to participating featured artists and producers (5%).

But for reasons which aren’t entirely clear from the lawsuit, other than the license term expiring in 2017 (Glover signed with RCA Records in January), Glover is insisting he’s entitled to 100% of those performance royalties and has been collecting the fees directly from SoundExchange.

Related

For its part, Glassnote reveals that it has already paid Glover $8 million over the life of the contract and anticipates paying him another $2 million before their business with each other is, ostensibly, done. In addition, the suit notes that Glassnote bore all financial risk in launching Gambino and had advanced him monies against future royalties as well as committed to a minimum spend of $200,000 for “Awaken, My Love!” — outlays that Glassnote “far surpassed,” reads the filing.

Per the suit: “In late 2017, the License Agreement expired. Shortly thereafter, Glover, apparently unsatisfied with the approximately $10 million in royalties already paid or due to him by Glassnote and the 45% of the public performance royalties from SoundExchange, took the position that he was entitled to the entirety of Glassnote’s 50% share of public performance royalties from SoundExchange—and that Glassnote was not entitled to any such royalty.”

Glassnote states that it had previously “enjoyed a productive and profitable creative and business relationship.” Glover owned his master recordings but allowed Glassnote exploitation rights  But things went south and hit bottom around June 28 when, according to the filing, Glover’s legal representatives demanded “a payment of $1.5 million as well as 100% of the ‘rights owner’ share of SoundExchange royalties on a moving forward basis.” The payment was due, per Glover’s team, on or before July 6.

Glassnote, which was founded by Daniel Glass in 2007 and is based in New York, is represented by Loeb & Loeb in this matter.

Popular on Variety

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

More Music

  • Donald Glover Sued by Record Label

    Donald Glover Sued by Record Label Over Childish Gambino Royalties

    Glassnote Records, the label that’s home to such critically lauded acts as Phoenix and Aurora, is suing Donald Glover, whose stage name is Childish Gambino, over royalties the company says is owed to them from non-interactive streams of his music. Since signing with Glassnote in 2011, Glover, as Gambino, has released three albums and a […]

  • Migos

    Will the BET Awards Leave Los Angeles for Atlanta or Las Vegas?

    Glassnote Records, the label that’s home to such critically lauded acts as Phoenix and Aurora, is suing Donald Glover, whose stage name is Childish Gambino, over royalties the company says is owed to them from non-interactive streams of his music. Since signing with Glassnote in 2011, Glover, as Gambino, has released three albums and a […]

  • DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

    Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerini, Julia Michaels to Perform Live for Amazon's 'Prime Day'

    Glassnote Records, the label that’s home to such critically lauded acts as Phoenix and Aurora, is suing Donald Glover, whose stage name is Childish Gambino, over royalties the company says is owed to them from non-interactive streams of his music. Since signing with Glassnote in 2011, Glover, as Gambino, has released three albums and a […]

  • Brendon Urie

    Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie Comes Out as Pansexual

    Glassnote Records, the label that’s home to such critically lauded acts as Phoenix and Aurora, is suing Donald Glover, whose stage name is Childish Gambino, over royalties the company says is owed to them from non-interactive streams of his music. Since signing with Glassnote in 2011, Glover, as Gambino, has released three albums and a […]

  • Elvis Costello Cancels European Tour Dates

    Elvis Costello Cancels Tour Dates After Cancer Treatment

    Glassnote Records, the label that’s home to such critically lauded acts as Phoenix and Aurora, is suing Donald Glover, whose stage name is Childish Gambino, over royalties the company says is owed to them from non-interactive streams of his music. Since signing with Glassnote in 2011, Glover, as Gambino, has released three albums and a […]

  • Drake

    Drake, Post Malone Rule Nielsen Music Mid-Year Charts; Album Consumption Up 18%

    Glassnote Records, the label that’s home to such critically lauded acts as Phoenix and Aurora, is suing Donald Glover, whose stage name is Childish Gambino, over royalties the company says is owed to them from non-interactive streams of his music. Since signing with Glassnote in 2011, Glover, as Gambino, has released three albums and a […]

  • Sonos Files for IPO to Challenge

    Smart-Speaker Maker Sonos Files for IPO to Challenge Tech Giants

    Glassnote Records, the label that’s home to such critically lauded acts as Phoenix and Aurora, is suing Donald Glover, whose stage name is Childish Gambino, over royalties the company says is owed to them from non-interactive streams of his music. Since signing with Glassnote in 2011, Glover, as Gambino, has released three albums and a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad