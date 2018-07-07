Donald Glover Sued by Record Label Over Childish Gambino Royalties

Glassnote Records, the label that’s home to such critically lauded acts as Phoenix and Aurora, is suing Donald Glover, whose stage name is Childish Gambino, over royalties the company says is owed to them from non-interactive streams of his music.

Since signing with Glassnote in 2011, Glover, as Gambino, has released three albums and a series of mixtapes. His latest release, the Grammy-winning “Awaken, My Love!,” included the hit song “Redbone.”

According to a lawsuit filed on July 6, the label contends it is owed half of some $700,000 Glover has received from SoundExchange for so-called “non-interactive digital performance royalties” — monies paid by such streaming services as Pandora, Spotify, SiriusXM and other webcasters which are considered digital radio. Typically, such royalties would go to the label who would divide the fees based on its contract with the artist. In Childish Gambino’s case, Glassnote was entitled to a 50 percent share of such public performance royalties. The other 50% was due to Glover (45%) and to participating featured artists and producers (5%).

But for reasons which aren’t entirely clear from the lawsuit, other than the license term expiring in 2017 (Glover signed with RCA Records in January), Glover is insisting he’s entitled to 100% of those performance royalties and has been collecting the fees directly from SoundExchange.

For its part, Glassnote reveals that it has already paid Glover $8 million over the life of the contract and anticipates paying him another $2 million before their business with each other is, ostensibly, done. In addition, the suit notes that Glassnote bore all financial risk in launching Gambino and had advanced him monies against future royalties as well as committed to a minimum spend of $200,000 for “Awaken, My Love!” — outlays that Glassnote “far surpassed,” reads the filing.

Per the suit: “In late 2017, the License Agreement expired. Shortly thereafter, Glover, apparently unsatisfied with the approximately $10 million in royalties already paid or due to him by Glassnote and the 45% of the public performance royalties from SoundExchange, took the position that he was entitled to the entirety of Glassnote’s 50% share of public performance royalties from SoundExchange—and that Glassnote was not entitled to any such royalty.”

Glassnote states that it had previously “enjoyed a productive and profitable creative and business relationship.” Glover owned his master recordings but allowed Glassnote exploitation rights But things went south and hit bottom around June 28 when, according to the filing, Glover’s legal representatives demanded “a payment of $1.5 million as well as 100% of the ‘rights owner’ share of SoundExchange royalties on a moving forward basis.” The payment was due, per Glover’s team, on or before July 6.

Glassnote, which was founded by Daniel Glass in 2007 and is based in New York, is represented by Loeb & Loeb in this matter.