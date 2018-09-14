Dolly Parton, Sia Drop Collab From 'Dumplin'' Soundtrack

Dolly Parton and Sia dropped the first single from the soundtrack to the new Jennifer Aniston film “Dumplin'” Thursday evening.

The track, titled “Here I Am,” is a re-recording of Parton’s 1971 song of the same name. The soundtrack is a collaboration between Parton and songwriter-producer Linda Perry, featuring six new songs and six re-recordings of older Parton songs. At the Music Biz conference in Nashville, the pair revealed that Miley Cyrus and Miranda Lambert will also be a collaborators, in addition to Sia.

“Dumplin’,” which Netflix acquired the distribution rights to in September, follows Willowdean, also known as Dumplin, the plus-size daughter of a former beauty queen who signs up for her mother’s Miss Teen Bluebonnet pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow in her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.

Danielle Macdonald (“Patti Cake$”) stars as Dumplin, with Aniston as her mother, Rosie Dickson. Anne Fletcher is directing the musical comedy from a script by Kristin Hahn. The film is based on Julie Murphy’s novel of the same name. Luke Benward, Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Bex Taylor-Klaus, and Harold Perrineau also star. Michael Costigan, Mohamed AlRafi, Hahn, and Trish Hofmann produced. AlRafi produced through 50 Degrees Entertainment. Aniston and Danny Nozell executive produced.

The track is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.