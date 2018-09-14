Dolly Parton, Sia Drop Collab From ‘Dumplin” Soundtrack

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dolly Parton and Sia dropped the first single from the soundtrack to the new Jennifer Aniston film “Dumplin'” Thursday evening.

The track, titled “Here I Am,” is a re-recording of Parton’s 1971 song of the same name. The soundtrack is a collaboration between Parton and songwriter-producer Linda Perry, featuring six new songs and six re-recordings of older Parton songs. At the Music Biz conference in Nashville, the pair revealed that Miley Cyrus and Miranda Lambert will also be a collaborators, in addition to Sia.

“Dumplin’,” which Netflix acquired the distribution rights to in September, follows Willowdean, also known as Dumplin, the plus-size daughter of a former beauty queen who signs up for her mother’s Miss Teen Bluebonnet pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow in her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.

Danielle Macdonald (“Patti Cake$”) stars as Dumplin, with Aniston as her mother, Rosie Dickson. Anne Fletcher is directing the musical comedy from a script by Kristin Hahn. The film is based on Julie Murphy’s novel of the same name. Luke Benward, Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Bex Taylor-Klaus, and Harold Perrineau also star. Michael Costigan, Mohamed AlRafi, Hahn, and Trish Hofmann produced. AlRafi produced through 50 Degrees Entertainment. Aniston and Danny Nozell executive produced.

The track is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Film

  • Dolly Parton, Sia Drop Collab From

    Dolly Parton, Sia Drop Collab From 'Dumplin'' Soundtrack

    Dolly Parton and Sia dropped the first single from the soundtrack to the new Jennifer Aniston film “Dumplin’” Thursday evening. The track, titled “Here I Am,” is a re-recording of Parton’s 1971 song of the same name. The soundtrack is a collaboration between Parton and songwriter-producer Linda Perry, featuring six new songs and six re-recordings […]

  • Giant Little Ones Review

    Toronto Film Review: 'Giant Little Ones'

    Dolly Parton and Sia dropped the first single from the soundtrack to the new Jennifer Aniston film “Dumplin’” Thursday evening. The track, titled “Here I Am,” is a re-recording of Parton’s 1971 song of the same name. The soundtrack is a collaboration between Parton and songwriter-producer Linda Perry, featuring six new songs and six re-recordings […]

  • Unbroken: Path to Redemption Review

    Film Review: 'Unbroken: Path to Redemption'

    Dolly Parton and Sia dropped the first single from the soundtrack to the new Jennifer Aniston film “Dumplin’” Thursday evening. The track, titled “Here I Am,” is a re-recording of Parton’s 1971 song of the same name. The soundtrack is a collaboration between Parton and songwriter-producer Linda Perry, featuring six new songs and six re-recordings […]

  • Toni Collette Wanderlust Netflix 2

    Film News Roundup: LA Film Festival Sets Toni Collette's 'Wanderlust' for U.S. Premiere

    Dolly Parton and Sia dropped the first single from the soundtrack to the new Jennifer Aniston film “Dumplin’” Thursday evening. The track, titled “Here I Am,” is a re-recording of Parton’s 1971 song of the same name. The soundtrack is a collaboration between Parton and songwriter-producer Linda Perry, featuring six new songs and six re-recordings […]

  • Hurricane Florence

    Hurricane Florence Leads to Movie Theater Closures, TV Production Postponements in Carolinas

    Dolly Parton and Sia dropped the first single from the soundtrack to the new Jennifer Aniston film “Dumplin’” Thursday evening. The track, titled “Here I Am,” is a re-recording of Parton’s 1971 song of the same name. The soundtrack is a collaboration between Parton and songwriter-producer Linda Perry, featuring six new songs and six re-recordings […]

  • The Music of 'Mandy': How Johann

    The Music of 'Mandy': How Johann Johannsson Melded Horror With Heavy Metal

    Dolly Parton and Sia dropped the first single from the soundtrack to the new Jennifer Aniston film “Dumplin’” Thursday evening. The track, titled “Here I Am,” is a re-recording of Parton’s 1971 song of the same name. The soundtrack is a collaboration between Parton and songwriter-producer Linda Perry, featuring six new songs and six re-recordings […]

  • Kyra Sedgwick Variety Facetime Interview

    Kyra Sedgwick to Direct Supernatural Love Story 'The Way Between'

    Dolly Parton and Sia dropped the first single from the soundtrack to the new Jennifer Aniston film “Dumplin’” Thursday evening. The track, titled “Here I Am,” is a re-recording of Parton’s 1971 song of the same name. The soundtrack is a collaboration between Parton and songwriter-producer Linda Perry, featuring six new songs and six re-recordings […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad