Dolly Parton to Be Honored as 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year

Dolly Parton will be honored at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute on Feb. 8, 2019. Proceeds from the 29th annual gala will provide support for the charity MusiCares.

The eight-time Grammy winner will be the first artist from the Nashville music community to be recognized by MusiCares. Parton is the most decorated female country performer of all time, with more Top 10 country albums than any other artist. She was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999.

Parton is being recognized both for her creative accomplishments and her work with the Dollywood Foundation. Her organization has championed causes such as the Imagination Library, which, since 1996, has provided more than 100 million books to children up to 5 years old in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

“Dolly Parton has always been and continues to be a courageous trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists — so for us to have the opportunity to honor her at our annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala is to pay tribute to a true pillar of strength and someone who we all look up to and cherish,” said Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of MusiCares and the Recording Academy. “With her legendary talent, she has forged a career that spans decades, and her gifts as a performer resound on both stage and screen. Dolly also knows the power of philanthropy and she has used her stardom to contribute to a wide range of causes from natural disasters to education and literacy programs.”

Established in 1989 by the Recording Academy, MusiCares offers services and programs to members of the music community, including financial assistance for basic living expenses, medical expenses, and treatment for critical illnesses like HIV/AIDS and Parkinson’s disease.

The tribute ceremony will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, two nights prior to the 61st Grammy Awards, which will take place at L.A.’s Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT.