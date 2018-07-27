DJ Khaled Drops ‘No Brainer’ Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo

DJ Khaled has released his new single “No Brainer” this morning. Featuring Justin Bieber, the artist’s previous collaborator on the No. 1 track “I’m the One,” and Quavo, who appeared on 2017 Khaled banger “Wild Thoughts,” the song is now available at digital music services with an “event level” video costarring Chance the Rapper and directed by Colin Tilley due out in the coming days.

The “No Brainer” roll-out coincides with an Apple Music campaign featuring Khaled’s son Asahd Tuck Khaled, which was posted on social media today. Apple’s Larry Jackson is credited with creative direction for the ad which was directed bu Anthony Mandler. Comedian Kevin Hart’s voice also makes a cameo.

“No Brainer,” which clocks in at exactly four minutes and 20 seconds, is headed to pop, rhythm, and urban stations and makes its official impact on Monday, July 30. Khaled’s next studio album, “Father of Asahd,” is due out this fall. It was executive produced by Asahd, who turns two in October.

Khaled is currently on tour with Beyoncé and Jay-Z and also appears as a judge on Fox show “The Four.”

Listen to “No Brainer” here and watch the Apple Music ad below.