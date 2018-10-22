You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dierks Bentley to Produce Nashville Bar Comedy From ‘Last Man Standing’ Creator at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dierks Bentley performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza, in New YorkDierks Bentley Performs on NBC's Today Show, New York, USA - 12 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX

Country music star Dierks Bentley can now add scripted TV producer to his resume.

Variety has learned exclusively that Bentley is attached to executive produce a single-camera comedy that has received a put pilot commitment at Fox. The untitled series is set in a Nashville bar, where singers and songwriters go to chase their dreams, or maybe just to fall in love if only for a night.

The series hails from writer and executive producer Jack Burditt, the creator and original showrunner of “Last Man Standing.” Burditt’s other recent credits include “Modern Family,” “Great News,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “The Mindy Project.” Bentley will executive produce along with Mary Hilliard Harrington. Twentieth Century Fox Television, where Burditt is under an overall deal, will produce.

The news comes shortly after Fox brought “Last Man Standing” back for a seventh season after it was cancelled following its sixth on ABC. The Tim Allen-led multi-cam comedy debuted on Fox in September to an impressive 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.1 million viewers in its Friday night timeslot. That grew to a 2.5 and 10.8 million in the Live+3 ratings.

Both Burditt and Bentley are repped by WME.

Bentley recently wrapped up his 2018 tour with a performance at the famous Hollywood Bowl. He has had 16 number one singles on the country charts throughout his career, including “Woman, Amen,” this year. He also dropped his ninth album back in June, marking the seventh of his albums to debut at number one.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Amazon Studios Names Chris Castallo Head

    Amazon Studios Names Chris Castallo Head of Unscripted TV

    Country music star Dierks Bentley can now add scripted TV producer to his resume. Variety has learned exclusively that Bentley is attached to executive produce a single-camera comedy that has received a put pilot commitment at Fox. The untitled series is set in a Nashville bar, where singers and songwriters go to chase their dreams, or maybe […]

  • Sarah Silverman Louis C.K.

    Sarah Silverman Says Louis C.K. Masturbated in Front of Her With Her Consent

    Country music star Dierks Bentley can now add scripted TV producer to his resume. Variety has learned exclusively that Bentley is attached to executive produce a single-camera comedy that has received a put pilot commitment at Fox. The untitled series is set in a Nashville bar, where singers and songwriters go to chase their dreams, or maybe […]

  • THIS IS US -- "Katie Girls"

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of Oct. 8: Several Shows Tick Down in Week 3

    Country music star Dierks Bentley can now add scripted TV producer to his resume. Variety has learned exclusively that Bentley is attached to executive produce a single-camera comedy that has received a put pilot commitment at Fox. The untitled series is set in a Nashville bar, where singers and songwriters go to chase their dreams, or maybe […]

  • TV Shows to Watch the Week

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 22, 2018: 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,' 'Legacies'

    Country music star Dierks Bentley can now add scripted TV producer to his resume. Variety has learned exclusively that Bentley is attached to executive produce a single-camera comedy that has received a put pilot commitment at Fox. The untitled series is set in a Nashville bar, where singers and songwriters go to chase their dreams, or maybe […]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    'Tonight Show' Shuffle: Mike DiCenzo Steps Down From Executive Producer Role

    Country music star Dierks Bentley can now add scripted TV producer to his resume. Variety has learned exclusively that Bentley is attached to executive produce a single-camera comedy that has received a put pilot commitment at Fox. The untitled series is set in a Nashville bar, where singers and songwriters go to chase their dreams, or maybe […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad