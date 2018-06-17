Diana Ross Lights Up the Hollywood Bowl for Season Opener

The Hollywood Bowl officially kicked off its summer 2028 season in a blaze of fireworks and Diana Ross.

Despite a broken ankle, which she disclosed at the end of her performance, Ross was the consummate entertainer.

She had the audience on its feet with the first couple of numbers, and the evening soon became a sing-along with people joining in “Sweet Sensation,” “Upside Down,” “Chain Reaction” and “It’s My House.” For the blues and jazz lovers in the crowd, Ross belted out “Lady Sings the Blues.” With a backup of a full choir of singers dressed in gospel garb she crooned an emotional rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

If at times Ross’s voice faltered slightly, the iconic musical legend exuded a magnanimous sense of joy and soulful spirit in every number she sang.

Frequently flicking back her hair and waving her arms in the air, Ross encouraged everyone to join in the singing and dancing, although few needed the push. She first came on stage a vision in orange sequins wrapped in yards of tulle, and changed her gowns twice, once into a gorgeous purple confection and, for her encore, an eye-popping bright blue gown.

As always, the evening was a fundraiser for the L.A. Phil’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, nearly 30 of whom performed Arturo Marquez’s “Conga del Fuego Nuevo.”

Diana Ross at the Bowl, gown #2 pic.twitter.com/C61gmBRKnP — Chris Willman (@ChrisWillman) June 17, 2018

The evening started on a high note as the Los Angeles Philharmonic played John Williams’ score for “E.T.: The Extraterrestrial” and then a medley of Ross numbers, including “Stop in the Name of Love” from the Supremes.

Diana Ross at the Hollywood Bowl, gown #3 (w: @TheMoviegoerLA) pic.twitter.com/USAarbs0t4 — Chris Willman (@ChrisWillman) June 17, 2018

The evening ended with the traditional display of colorful fireworks and an extended version of Ross’s cathartic and inspiring feel-good anthem for unity and togetherness, “Reach Out and Touch.” Ross’s 1970 debut solo single following the break-up of the Supremes felt especially poignant and meaningful given the fractured state of world affairs.

Malina Saval contributed to this report.