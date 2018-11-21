LFO Singer Devin Lima Dies at 41

LFO singer Devin Lima died early Wednesday morning after a year-long battle with stage 4 cancer, Variety has confirmed. He was 41.

“My son has passed away,” his mother, Filomena Lima, told Us Weekly. “His fiancée was living with him and let us know that he passed at 2:45 in the morning. He was struggling for 13 months since his cancer diagnosis. The family is not good.” TMZ first reported the news.

The boy band, which gained popularity in the ’90s, consisted of Lima and Brad Fischetti. The pop group was initially a trio, with lead singer Rich Cronin, but disbanded in 2010 after his death to leukemia at the age of 35.

Lima (born Harold Lima) and Fischetti reunited and resumed touring in 2017. They recently released their first new song in 15 years, “Perfect 10.”

The duo was set to commence touring earlier this year, but put their plans on hold when Lima was hospitalized in late 2017 after doctors discovered a tumor “the size of a football” on his adrenal gland. The cancer spread to Lima’s kidney, which had to be removed.