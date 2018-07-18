Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams Says She ‘Sought Help’ for Mental Health Problems

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams has confirmed that she is seeking professional help for mental health issues.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Williams had checked herself into a mental health facility. Though Williams did not confirm that she was seeking in-patient treatment, she wrote in a post to social media that she has “sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care about your wellbeing,” the post reads. “I have recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

Williams did not go into detail about the specifics of her treatment, but said that she hopes her seeking treatment will help her lead by example.

“If you change your mind, you can change your life,” she finished.

In late 2017, Williams opened up about her bouts of depression during her career with Destiny’s Child on “The Talk,” and said it reached a point in 2013 when she began to feel suicidal.

“I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy because sometimes you feel like, ‘I’m the provider, I take care of people, I’m not supposed to be feeling this way — what do I do?’ I wanted out,” she said.