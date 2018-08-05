Demi Lovato Thanks Hospital Staff, Says She Needs to ‘Focus on Sobriety,’ ‘Road to Recovery’

After reaching a stable condition following a drug overdose last month, Demi Lovato says that she needs “time to focus on my sobriety and the road to recovery.”

Lovato wrote in an Instgram post that she has learned her addiction “is not something that disappears or fades with time.”

“It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote.

She thanked the staff at Cedars-Sinai: “Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.” She also thanked her fans for their support and wrote that she looks forward to “the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

Though Lovato’s post didn’t confirm that she had entered rehab, sources told TMZ that those closest to her are urging her to seek professional help. That extends to people who work for Lovato as well — one source reportedly said they would quit her team because the singer could end up dying if she didn’t enter rehab. However, the sources told TMZ they believe the overdose itself and the complications she faced during her hospital stay have sufficiently scared the former Disney star enough to seek a live-in facility for extended treatment.

Lovato has struggled with substance abuse for years, and the overdose comes from a relapse after six years of sobriety, which she revealed in June in her single “Sober.” Since the news broke of her overdose, Lovato has received an outpouring of support from her fans, colleagues, and other Hollywood stars alike. “Sober” has re-entered the Billboard 100 charts, receiving a 199% streaming spike with 7.2 million U.S. streams since the overdose.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has received treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, and substance abuse in the past, and documented many of her struggles in her 2017 YouTube original documentary “Simply Complicated.”