Demi Lovato Still Hospitalized, Reportedly Suffering ‘Complications’ From Overdose

Demi Lovato
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato is still hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles six days after a suspected drug overdose, a source confirmed to Variety.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer is reportedly suffering complications from the overdose, including extreme nausea and a high fever, TMZ reports.

While doctors have not decided when Lovato can be released from the hospital, “she is under the care of medical experts and is expected to make a full recovery,” a source told TMZ.

Lovato was found unconscious following an overdose last Tuesday. She was reportedly treated with Narcan — a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose — before being rushed to a local hospital.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support,” Lovato’s rep told Variety last week. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato has struggled with substance abuse for years. She revealed in June in her single “Sober” — off of her sixth album, “Tell Me You Love Me” — that she had relapsed just months after celebrating six years of sobriety.

