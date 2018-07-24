Demi Lovato Hospitalized for Suspected Heroin Overdose

Demi Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday in Los Angeles after a suspected heroin overdose.

According to law enforcement officials, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills, where Lovato’s home is located.

TMZ, which was first to report, said Lovato is currently being treated at a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 25, has struggled with substance abuse for years. The actress and singer revealed in June that she had relapsed just months after celebrating six years of sobriety.

“To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato says in her recent single “Sober.”

Lovato’s reps did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.