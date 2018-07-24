Demi Lovato Concert Canceled Following Hospitalization for Suspected Overdose

Demi Lovato’s concert in Atlantic City, set to take place Thursday at Atlantic City Beach, has been canceled, Variety has confirmed. Lauv was due to open the show. A new headliner will be announced imminently, a rep for the venue says.

The news arrives as the singer is hospitalized in Los Angeles following a suspected heroin overdose.

A source tells Variety that Lovato is currently in “stable” condition.

According to law enforcement officials, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills, where Lovato’s home is located.

Lovato’s Live Nation tour has been running since February 2017 and averaging just over $596,000 in box office gross, according to Pollstar, based on per-date sales of 8,907 tickets. The trek is routed to hit Central and South America starting in Mexico on Sept. 20.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 25, has struggled with substance abuse for years. Lovato revealed in June that she had relapsed just months after celebrating six years of sobriety.

“To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sings in her recent single “Sober” off of her sixth album, “Tell Me You Love Me.”

Lovato has received treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, and substance abuse. She chronicled her daily struggles with recovery in the 2017 YouTube original documentary “Simply Complicated.” In the movie, Lovato opened up about using cocaine while filming her 2012 doc, “Stay Strong.”