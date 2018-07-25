Demi Lovato Collaborator Cheat Codes to Fill in for Canceled Concert Date

Demi Lovato collaborator Cheat Codes is stepping up to take over the headlining spot for the singer’s scheduled concert in Atlantic City, N.J., Thursday night, Live Nation and AC Beach Concerts announced Wednesday.

The group, which recorded the track “No Promises” with Lovato in 2017, will join the scheduled opener Lauv for the concert. Atlantic City DJ Chris Devine will open the show. The Thursday night performance is now being billed as a free event, and all tickets previously sold will be honored at the Chainsmokers’ forthcoming July 29 beach show. Refunds will also be issued, the promoter said.

Cheat Codes and U.K. act Little Mix recently released the new single “Only You,” which is currently No. 1 on the U.K. Trending Chart. The song will be released to radio in the U.S. on July 30. “No Promises” peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Lovato star was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday following a suspected drug overdose. In addition to her concert being canceled, Fox also replaced a Tuesday-night episode of “Beat Shazam” that featured the former Disney star. According to law enforcement officials, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a medical emergency at her home in the Hollywood Hills, where Lovato’s home is located.

Lovato’s Live Nation tour has been running since February 2017 and averaging just over $596,000 in box office gross, according to Pollstar, based on per-date sales of 8,907 tickets. The trek is routed to hit Central and South America starting in Mexico on Sept. 20.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 25, has struggled with substance abuse for years. Lovato revealed in June that she had relapsed just months after celebrating six years of sobriety.

“To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sings in her recent single “Sober.”

Lovato has received treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, and substance abuse. She chronicled her daily struggles with recovery in the 2017 YouTube original documentary “Simply Complicated.” In the movie, Lovato opened up about using cocaine while filming her 2012 doc “Stay Strong.”

Lovato’s condition was reported as “stable,” according to a rep for the singer.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support,” Lovato’s rep said in a statement to Variety. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”