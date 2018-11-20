×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dean Ween to Open Pot-Friendly Music Venue in Denver (Report)

By

Roy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dean Ween
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Alt-rocker Dean Ween is about to take the Mile-High City even higher.

The founder of the eponymous band with “brother” Gene Ween plans to open a marijuana-friendly concert venue in Denver dubbed Dean Ween’s Honeypot Lounge right near Coors Field, according to a report in the Denver Post.

The proposed venue’s COO Michael Polansky announced the plan at a city meeting on Monday, telling a reporter, “I think cannabis and music make total, total sense together.” Ya think?

Polansky plans for the venue to operate as a consumption site during the day, offering educational and wellness programs, while at night, it would book music, comedy, and film events. The group is hoping for a – you guessed it – April 20 opening next spring.

Ween – real name: Michael “Mickey” Melchiondo – once recorded a psychedelic B-side with the band dubbed, “I Smoke Some Grass (Really Really High).” The joke-rock alt band is known for songs like “Help Me Scrape the Mucus Off My Brain,” “Waving My D–k in the Wind,” and “Bananas and Blow.”

Due to local Colorado laws at this point, the audience would probably be restricted to vaping and edibles, since smoking indoors in public places remains illegal, though Denver voters did approve a “social consumption” permit program in 2016, which has so far resulted in a single location where smokers can indulge inside – a coffee shop attached to a dispensary. An arcade with a dispensary, Vape and Play, hopes to open in Denver after the first of the year.

The Honeypot group has yet to apply for a permit, but plans to do so, according to the Denver Post, which added, “they will need neighborhood support.”

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Music

  • Dean Ween

    Dean Ween to Open Pot-Friendly Music Venue in Denver (Report)

    Alt-rocker Dean Ween is about to take the Mile-High City even higher. The founder of the eponymous band with “brother” Gene Ween plans to open a marijuana-friendly concert venue in Denver dubbed Dean Ween’s Honeypot Lounge right near Coors Field, according to a report in the Denver Post. The proposed venue’s COO Michael Polansky announced […]

  • Jason DeruloGQ Men of the Year

    Jason Derulo Joins Idris Elba, Taylor Swift in 'Cats' Movie

    Alt-rocker Dean Ween is about to take the Mile-High City even higher. The founder of the eponymous band with “brother” Gene Ween plans to open a marijuana-friendly concert venue in Denver dubbed Dean Ween’s Honeypot Lounge right near Coors Field, according to a report in the Denver Post. The proposed venue’s COO Michael Polansky announced […]

  • Iggy Azalea at Hits 97.3, Fort

    Iggy Azalea Reveals Details of New '$2.7 Million' Record Deal

    Alt-rocker Dean Ween is about to take the Mile-High City even higher. The founder of the eponymous band with “brother” Gene Ween plans to open a marijuana-friendly concert venue in Denver dubbed Dean Ween’s Honeypot Lounge right near Coors Field, according to a report in the Denver Post. The proposed venue’s COO Michael Polansky announced […]

  • Jay Harren Joins StubHub as Head

    Jay Harren Joins StubHub as Head of Business Development, Music

    Alt-rocker Dean Ween is about to take the Mile-High City even higher. The founder of the eponymous band with “brother” Gene Ween plans to open a marijuana-friendly concert venue in Denver dubbed Dean Ween’s Honeypot Lounge right near Coors Field, according to a report in the Denver Post. The proposed venue’s COO Michael Polansky announced […]

  • PlayVS Secures $30.5M in Series B

    Diddy Helps High School Esports and PlayVS Secure $30.5 Million in Funding

    Alt-rocker Dean Ween is about to take the Mile-High City even higher. The founder of the eponymous band with “brother” Gene Ween plans to open a marijuana-friendly concert venue in Denver dubbed Dean Ween’s Honeypot Lounge right near Coors Field, according to a report in the Denver Post. The proposed venue’s COO Michael Polansky announced […]

  • Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness. Hugh Jackman,

    Hugh Jackman Gives Teary-Eyed Tribute to His Wife During Santa Barbara Film Festival Honor

    Alt-rocker Dean Ween is about to take the Mile-High City even higher. The founder of the eponymous band with “brother” Gene Ween plans to open a marijuana-friendly concert venue in Denver dubbed Dean Ween’s Honeypot Lounge right near Coors Field, according to a report in the Denver Post. The proposed venue’s COO Michael Polansky announced […]

  • Dolly PartonArtist Keynote 'Dolly Parton and

    Pink, Shawn Mendes, Chris Stapleton, More Join Grammy Tribute to Dolly Parton

    Alt-rocker Dean Ween is about to take the Mile-High City even higher. The founder of the eponymous band with “brother” Gene Ween plans to open a marijuana-friendly concert venue in Denver dubbed Dean Ween’s Honeypot Lounge right near Coors Field, according to a report in the Denver Post. The proposed venue’s COO Michael Polansky announced […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad