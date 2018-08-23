David Guetta Reveals ‘7’ Album Tracklist, Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Justin Bieber, More

David Guetta has announced the tracklist for his seventh studio album — titled “7,” naturally enough — which arrives on September 14 via What a Music LTD/Parlophone/Big Beat/Atlantic, and it features a star-studded list of guests. The album features his recent hits “2U” (with Justin Bieber), “Flames” (with Sia), “Like I Do” (with Martin Garrix and Brooks) and “Don’t Leave Me Alone” (with Anne-Marie). Other collaborators include Bebe Rexha, Black Coffee, G-Eazy, J.Balvin, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Lil Uzi Vert, Madison Beer, Nicki Minaj, Stefflon Don, Steve Aoki and Willy William.

Two more tracks will drop tomorrow, Aug. 24: “Goodbye” (with Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Willy William) and “Drive” (with Black Coffee).

“7” Tracklist: