You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

David Guetta Reveals ‘7’ Album Tracklist, Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Justin Bieber, More

Two new songs will drop tomorrow, Aug. 24.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

David Guetta has announced the tracklist for his seventh studio album — titled “7,” naturally enough — which arrives on September 14 via What a Music LTD/Parlophone/Big Beat/Atlantic, and it features a star-studded list of guests. The album features his recent hits “2U” (with Justin Bieber), “Flames” (with Sia), “Like I Do” (with Martin Garrix and Brooks) and “Don’t Leave Me Alone” (with Anne-Marie). Other collaborators include Bebe Rexha, Black Coffee, G-Eazy, J.Balvin, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Lil Uzi Vert, Madison Beer, Nicki Minaj, Stefflon Don, Steve Aoki and Willy William.

Two more tracks will drop tomorrow, Aug. 24: “Goodbye” (with Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Willy William) and “Drive” (with Black Coffee).

“7” Tracklist:

  1. David Guetta – Don’t Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie)
  2. David Guetta – Battle (feat. Faouzia)
  3. David Guetta & Sia – Flames
  4. David Guetta – Blame It On Love (feat. Madison Beer)
  5. David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J. Balvin – Say My Name
  6. Jason Derulo & David Guetta – Goodbye (feat. Nicki Minaj & Willy William)
  7. David Guetta – I’m That Bitch (feat. Saweetie)
  8. David Guetta, Martin Garrix & Brooks – Like I Do
  9. David Guetta – 2U (feat. Justin Bieber)
  10. David Guetta – She Knows How To Love Me (feat. Jess Glynne & Stefflon Don)
  11. David Guetta & Steve Aoki – Motto (feat. Lil Uzi Vert, G-Eazy & Mally Mall)
  12. Black Coffee & David Guetta – Drive (feat. Delilah Montagu)
  13. David Guetta – Para que te quedes (feat. J. Balvin)
  14. David Guetta – Let It Be Me (feat. Ava Max)
  15. David Guetta & Sia – Light Headed

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Music

  • Handmaids Tale

    'Handmaid's Tale' Music Supervisor on the Show's 'Jarring' Soundtrack

    David Guetta has announced the tracklist for his seventh studio album — titled “7,” naturally enough — which arrives on September 14 via What a Music LTD/Parlophone/Big Beat/Atlantic, and it features a star-studded list of guests. The album features his recent hits “2U” (with Justin Bieber), “Flames” (with Sia), “Like I Do” (with Martin Garrix and Brooks) and “Don’t Leave Me Alone” (with Anne-Marie). Other collaborators include Bebe Rexha, Black Coffee, G-Eazy, J.Balvin, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Lil Uzi Vert, […]

  • David Guetta Reveals ‘7’ Album Tracklist

    David Guetta Reveals ‘7’ Album Tracklist, Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Justin Bieber, More

    David Guetta has announced the tracklist for his seventh studio album — titled “7,” naturally enough — which arrives on September 14 via What a Music LTD/Parlophone/Big Beat/Atlantic, and it features a star-studded list of guests. The album features his recent hits “2U” (with Justin Bieber), “Flames” (with Sia), “Like I Do” (with Martin Garrix and Brooks) and “Don’t Leave Me Alone” (with Anne-Marie). Other collaborators include Bebe Rexha, Black Coffee, G-Eazy, J.Balvin, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Lil Uzi Vert, […]

  • Donna Gryn

    Republic Records Promotes Donna Gryn to Senior VP of Marketing

    David Guetta has announced the tracklist for his seventh studio album — titled “7,” naturally enough — which arrives on September 14 via What a Music LTD/Parlophone/Big Beat/Atlantic, and it features a star-studded list of guests. The album features his recent hits “2U” (with Justin Bieber), “Flames” (with Sia), “Like I Do” (with Martin Garrix and Brooks) and “Don’t Leave Me Alone” (with Anne-Marie). Other collaborators include Bebe Rexha, Black Coffee, G-Eazy, J.Balvin, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Lil Uzi Vert, […]

  • John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Album to Receive

    John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Album to Receive Six-Disc Boxed Set Treatment

    David Guetta has announced the tracklist for his seventh studio album — titled “7,” naturally enough — which arrives on September 14 via What a Music LTD/Parlophone/Big Beat/Atlantic, and it features a star-studded list of guests. The album features his recent hits “2U” (with Justin Bieber), “Flames” (with Sia), “Like I Do” (with Martin Garrix and Brooks) and “Don’t Leave Me Alone” (with Anne-Marie). Other collaborators include Bebe Rexha, Black Coffee, G-Eazy, J.Balvin, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Lil Uzi Vert, […]

  • Martin Lorentzon - Spotify

    Spotify Co-Founder Martin Lorentzon Sold $40 Million in Stock, Still Owns Shares Worth $4 Billion

    David Guetta has announced the tracklist for his seventh studio album — titled “7,” naturally enough — which arrives on September 14 via What a Music LTD/Parlophone/Big Beat/Atlantic, and it features a star-studded list of guests. The album features his recent hits “2U” (with Justin Bieber), “Flames” (with Sia), “Like I Do” (with Martin Garrix and Brooks) and “Don’t Leave Me Alone” (with Anne-Marie). Other collaborators include Bebe Rexha, Black Coffee, G-Eazy, J.Balvin, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Lil Uzi Vert, […]

  • Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel

    Simon Cowell Humbled by Hollywood Star: 'Fame Is the Best Thing in the World'

    David Guetta has announced the tracklist for his seventh studio album — titled “7,” naturally enough — which arrives on September 14 via What a Music LTD/Parlophone/Big Beat/Atlantic, and it features a star-studded list of guests. The album features his recent hits “2U” (with Justin Bieber), “Flames” (with Sia), “Like I Do” (with Martin Garrix and Brooks) and “Don’t Leave Me Alone” (with Anne-Marie). Other collaborators include Bebe Rexha, Black Coffee, G-Eazy, J.Balvin, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Lil Uzi Vert, […]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Using Snapchat to Launch 'Sweetener' Merchandise via a Shoppable Selfie Lens

    David Guetta has announced the tracklist for his seventh studio album — titled “7,” naturally enough — which arrives on September 14 via What a Music LTD/Parlophone/Big Beat/Atlantic, and it features a star-studded list of guests. The album features his recent hits “2U” (with Justin Bieber), “Flames” (with Sia), “Like I Do” (with Martin Garrix and Brooks) and “Don’t Leave Me Alone” (with Anne-Marie). Other collaborators include Bebe Rexha, Black Coffee, G-Eazy, J.Balvin, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Lil Uzi Vert, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad