David Guetta Reveals ‘7’ Album Tracklist, Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Justin Bieber, More

David Guetta has announced the tracklist for his seventh studio album — titled “7,” naturally enough — which arrives on September 14 via What a Music LTD/Parlophone/Big Beat/Atlantic, and it features a star-studded list of guests. The album features his recent hits “2U” (with Justin Bieber), “Flames” (with Sia), “Like I Do” (with Martin Garrix and Brooks) and “Don’t Leave Me Alone” (with Anne-Marie). Other collaborators include Bebe Rexha, Black Coffee, G-Eazy, J.Balvin, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Lil Uzi Vert, Madison Beer, Nicki Minaj, Stefflon Don, Steve Aoki and Willy William.
Two more tracks will drop tomorrow, Aug. 24: “Goodbye” (with Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Willy William) and “Drive” (with Black Coffee).
“7” Tracklist:
- David Guetta – Don’t Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie)
- David Guetta – Battle (feat. Faouzia)
- David Guetta & Sia – Flames
- David Guetta – Blame It On Love (feat. Madison Beer)
- David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J. Balvin – Say My Name
- Jason Derulo & David Guetta – Goodbye (feat. Nicki Minaj & Willy William)
- David Guetta – I’m That Bitch (feat. Saweetie)
- David Guetta, Martin Garrix & Brooks – Like I Do
- David Guetta – 2U (feat. Justin Bieber)
- David Guetta – She Knows How To Love Me (feat. Jess Glynne & Stefflon Don)
- David Guetta & Steve Aoki – Motto (feat. Lil Uzi Vert, G-Eazy & Mally Mall)
- Black Coffee & David Guetta – Drive (feat. Delilah Montagu)
- David Guetta – Para que te quedes (feat. J. Balvin)
- David Guetta – Let It Be Me (feat. Ava Max)
- David Guetta & Sia – Light Headed