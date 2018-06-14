You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘David Bowie Is’ Museum Exhibit Approaches Two Million Visitors Mark

The popular tribute ends its five-year tour at the Brooklyn Museum on July 15.

Variety Staff

Photograph from the album cover shoot for Aladdin Sane, 1973. Photograph by Brian Duffy. Photo Duffy © Duffy Archive & The David Bowie ArchiveThe image is not to be reproduced at a size larger than A5 (5.83 x 8.27 inches) without prior permission.This image must be deleted from caches after use.
CREDIT: Courtesy of David Bowie Is Exhibition

The traveling exhibition “David Bowie Is,” which has been touring to museums around the world for the past five years, is approaching its two-millionth visitor. The feat will be marked on June 20 at the Brooklyn Museum where the person designated will receive a signed lithograph of a Bowie self-portrait (used for the “Outside” album cover), a limited edition of the “David Bowie Is” book, a pair of Sennheiser headphones, and a premium subscription to Spotify.

“David Bowie Is” is currently on display at the Brooklun Museum through July 15 where it is the top-selling exhibition in the institution’s history, welcoming more than 180,000 visitors since its March 2 opening. It offers a look at the five-decade career of the legendary musician.

The exhibition was curated by Victoria Broackes and Geoffrey Marsh from the Department of Theatre and Performance at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London. The Brooklyn presentation was organized by Matthew Yokobosky, Senior Curator, Fashion and Material Culture, Brooklyn Museum. It has already traveled to 11 venues around the world.

“David Bowie Is” will have its final stop in Brooklyn at the nearly 100-year-old museum which is home to 19th- and early 20th-century American painting and sculpture as well as the Sackler Center for Feminist Art.

