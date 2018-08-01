Dave Grohl Announces ‘Play’ Project Inspired By His Kids Discovering Music

Ever the overachiever, the Foo Fighters frontman also plays seven different instruments during a resulting 23-minute recording.

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dave Grohl
CREDIT: MARKUS HEINE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is continuing to explore the world of documentaries, announcing today a two-part mini doc titled “Play” which he directed. Ever the overachiever, Grohl also plays seven different instruments during the film and on a resulting 23-minute recording. In revealing the project, Grohl released a sketch of his set up (see it below).

“Play” is described as “celebrating the rewards and challenges of dedicating ones life to playing and mastering a musical instrument.” Grohl has long advocated for music education and the importance of learning to play an instrument. Part one is mostly narrated and offers a look at the music-making process.

Grohl worked with Mark Monroe on the mini-doc, with whom he collaborated on the HBO series “Sound City” and film “Sonic Highways,” as well as Brandon Trost (“The Disaster Artist,” “This is The End”). “Play” is accompanied by an online interactive experience that allows a viewer access to sheet music and to hone in on one instrument at a time.

Dave Grohl sketch
CREDIT: Courtesy of Roswell Films

In announcing the project, Grohl wrote: “Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening… and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out. And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out… it’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying  to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned.”

The Join The Band music school, based in the San Fernando Valley, also appears in the film. “Play” has a charity component as well with details to be announced.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Music

  • Dave Grohl

    Dave Grohl Announces 'Play' Project Inspired By His Kids Discovering Music

    Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is continuing to explore the world of documentaries, announcing today a two-part mini doc titled “Play” which he directed. Ever the overachiever, Grohl also plays seven different instruments during the film and on a resulting 23-minute recording. In revealing the project, Grohl released a sketch of his set up (see […]

  • John Legend Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes

    The Lede Company Names Dvora Englefield Partner and Head of Music Division (EXCLUSIVE)

    Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is continuing to explore the world of documentaries, announcing today a two-part mini doc titled “Play” which he directed. Ever the overachiever, Grohl also plays seven different instruments during the film and on a resulting 23-minute recording. In revealing the project, Grohl released a sketch of his set up (see […]

  • Out of Tune

    Out of Tune Wants to Be the HQ Trivia of Music

    Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is continuing to explore the world of documentaries, announcing today a two-part mini doc titled “Play” which he directed. Ever the overachiever, Grohl also plays seven different instruments during the film and on a resulting 23-minute recording. In revealing the project, Grohl released a sketch of his set up (see […]

  • Drake

    Universal Music Group: What's Behind Vivendi's Selloff Plan?

    Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is continuing to explore the world of documentaries, announcing today a two-part mini doc titled “Play” which he directed. Ever the overachiever, Grohl also plays seven different instruments during the film and on a resulting 23-minute recording. In revealing the project, Grohl released a sketch of his set up (see […]

  • BTS Billboard Music Awards, Show, Las

    CJ and BTS Agency Big Hit to Launch K-Pop Music Venture

    Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is continuing to explore the world of documentaries, announcing today a two-part mini doc titled “Play” which he directed. Ever the overachiever, Grohl also plays seven different instruments during the film and on a resulting 23-minute recording. In revealing the project, Grohl released a sketch of his set up (see […]

  • A close up view of a

    Apple Closes in on $1 Trillion Market Cap After Beating Q3 Earnings

    Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is continuing to explore the world of documentaries, announcing today a two-part mini doc titled “Play” which he directed. Ever the overachiever, Grohl also plays seven different instruments during the film and on a resulting 23-minute recording. In revealing the project, Grohl released a sketch of his set up (see […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad