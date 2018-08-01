Dave Grohl Announces ‘Play’ Project Inspired By His Kids Discovering Music

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is continuing to explore the world of documentaries, announcing today a two-part mini doc titled “Play” which he directed. Ever the overachiever, Grohl also plays seven different instruments during the film and on a resulting 23-minute recording. In revealing the project, Grohl released a sketch of his set up (see it below).

“Play” is described as “celebrating the rewards and challenges of dedicating ones life to playing and mastering a musical instrument.” Grohl has long advocated for music education and the importance of learning to play an instrument. Part one is mostly narrated and offers a look at the music-making process.

Grohl worked with Mark Monroe on the mini-doc, with whom he collaborated on the HBO series “Sound City” and film “Sonic Highways,” as well as Brandon Trost (“The Disaster Artist,” “This is The End”). “Play” is accompanied by an online interactive experience that allows a viewer access to sheet music and to hone in on one instrument at a time.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Roswell Films

In announcing the project, Grohl wrote: “Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening… and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out. And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out… it’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned.”

The Join The Band music school, based in the San Fernando Valley, also appears in the film. “Play” has a charity component as well with details to be announced.