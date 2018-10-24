Dash Radio Closes $8.8 Million Funding Round, Names New Board Members

Dash Radio announced several landmarks on Wednesday. For one, the company now reaches over 10 million monthly listeners. It also announced the addition of several board members: Kevin Tsujihara (Chairman & CEO of Warner Bros.), John Burbank (Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Passport Capital), and Michael Zeisser (former Chairman U.S. Investments, Alibaba Group, Liberty Media, McKinsey & Co.). And finally, the company announced the close of its seed round with $8.8 million in funding from top firms & individuals including Nimble Ventures, Slow Ventures, Lazerow Ventures, Muzik, Arab Angel, G Ventures, Lindzon Capital Partners, Lava Records founder Jason Flom, Orin Snyder, Ian Schaefer, and more as well as from new board members Kevin Tsujihara and Michael Zeisser.

Dash has also expanded its executive roster with the hiring of acclaimed music industry executives Isaac Heyman (A&R, American Recordings) as VP Of Industry Relations and Clinton Sparks (DJ and former TV host) as VP of Business Development.

“With this new funding and an all-star board, Dash is now ready to aggressively expand its footprint and pursue the next stage of its growth journey,” said Dash Radio Founder Scott Keeney, pictured above with Ice Cube. “Since launch, Dash has been focused on reimagining the live audio and radio experience from the ground up to disrupt the legacy radio market with a superior listener experience. Our team has done an incredible job in building a best-in-class product, and by adding an incredible group of investors and world-class team, Dash will continue to rapidly expand and take advantage of the $45 billion per year radio market as it evolves from analog to digital.”

“I’m honored to be joining the board at Dash, and excited about the real change they’re driving across radio,” said Tsujihara. “With their great leadership team, terrific original curated content and an offering unmatched in the market, Dash is positioned to disrupt analog radio and convert listeners to Dash users.”

Dash Radio features 400+ shows across 75+ stations featuring talent including Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Oscar De La Hoya, Monsters Of Rock, & the Isaac Hayes & Rick James estates.