Cypress Hill Signs With BMG

Cypress Hill, the Latino hip-hop duo comprised of B-Real and Sen Dog, has signed with BMG and is set to release its first album in eight years on Sept. 28. “Elephants On Acid” will be the band’s ninth studio effort.

The group first made its name as early advocates of marijuana and saw multiple hits in the 1990s and through the early 2000s including “Insane In The Brain,” “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That” and “(Rock) Superstar.” Cypress Hill’s 1991 debut album sold more than two million copies in the United States alone. The band’s follow up, 1993’s “Black Sunday,” debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and was certified triple-platinum.

B-Real has spent the last few years moonlighting as a member of Prophets of Rage alongside Public Enemy’s Chuck D and DJ Lord and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Brad Wilk.

“Elephants On Acid” was produced by Cypress Hill co-founder DJ Muggs.

Said Maximilian Kolb, Director A&R Recorded Music BMG Germany, in announcing the signing: “We are delighted to be working with Cypress Hill. Not only did they arguably kickstart the whole Latino hip-hop movement, interestingly they created music which has as much resonance here in Germany as it has in the US, influencing a new generation of artists. Eight years since their last studio album, we are very excited at the potential for this new record.”

“Few hip-hop artists are as remarkable as Cypress Hill,” added Tom “Grover” Biery, EVP Recorded Music BMG U.S.