Culture Club Signs With Paul Kemsley for Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Paul Kemsley, known to viewers of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as PK, husband of Dorit, is adding management of Culture Club to his existing duties as manager of Boy George. The group, which charted the No. 1 hit “Karma Chameleon” in 1983, had a string of hits in the U.S. including “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” “Time (Clock of the Heart),” “Church of the Poison Mind,” “It’s a Miracle” and “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya.”

Culture Club has been on a U.S. tour since June, topping a bill that has included the B-52s and Tom Bailey. According to Pollstar, Culture Club has averaged a box office gross of just over $225,000.

The group hits Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on Oct. 3 and 4 and wraps its tour at Pechanga Resort & Casino on Oct. 6. The band, which includes members Roy Hay, Mikey Craig and Jon Moss, is set to release its first album in 20 years on Oct. 26. Culture Club was previously managed by Peter Katsis.

Kemsley began representing Boy George in 2014, during which the singer has expanded his resume to include a multi-season stint as a coach on “The Voice” Australia. George is also among the regulars to cameo on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”