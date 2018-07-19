Argentine Rock Star Cristian ‘Pity’ Alvarez Accused of Murder

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cristian Pity Alvarez Accused of Murder

Argentine rocker Cristian “Pity” Alvarez has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man in Buenos Aires last week.

According to a report by the BBC, Cristian Diaz, an acquaintance of Alvarez’s, was shot four times following a dispute. Alvarez is alleged to have fled the scene and attempted to dispose of the weapon, which was later found in a sewer. He turned himself in to police 24 hours later and was taken into custody. Authorities later found the musician’s vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo green patent DQP 320, in Buenos Aires neighborhood of Ramos Mejía near Pinar de Rocha.

Alvarez allegedly told reporters he shot Diaz in self defense.

“I killed him because it was either him or me. Any animal would do the same,” the lead singer of the bands Viejas Locas and Intoxicados told reporters, according to the BBC.

Alvarez’s lawyer told judge Martin Yadarola that Alvarez was suffering from a drug problem at the time, but the judge ruled that Alvarez was capable of murder and knew what he was doing in the moment. He said Alvarez must undergo treatment in a drug addiction program, but he also ordered the singer to remain under arrest for the time being.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

More Music

  • Cristian Pity Alvarez Accused of Murder

    Argentine Rock Star Cristian 'Pity' Alvarez Accused of Murder

    Argentine rocker Cristian “Pity” Alvarez has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man in Buenos Aires last week. According to a report by the BBC, Cristian Diaz, an acquaintance of Alvarez’s, was shot four times following a dispute. Alvarez is alleged to have fled the scene and attempted to dispose of […]

  • 'Spyro' Composer Returns With New Main

    The Police's Copeland Composes New 'Spyro' Main Theme

    Argentine rocker Cristian “Pity” Alvarez has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man in Buenos Aires last week. According to a report by the BBC, Cristian Diaz, an acquaintance of Alvarez’s, was shot four times following a dispute. Alvarez is alleged to have fled the scene and attempted to dispose of […]

  • 'Minecraft' Composer Releases Single from Upcoming

    'Minecraft' Composer Releases Single From Upcoming Solo Album

    Argentine rocker Cristian “Pity” Alvarez has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man in Buenos Aires last week. According to a report by the BBC, Cristian Diaz, an acquaintance of Alvarez’s, was shot four times following a dispute. Alvarez is alleged to have fled the scene and attempted to dispose of […]

  • Nashville Looks to Keep Film, TV

    Welcome to Nashville: The New Scoring Destination

    Argentine rocker Cristian “Pity” Alvarez has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man in Buenos Aires last week. According to a report by the BBC, Cristian Diaz, an acquaintance of Alvarez’s, was shot four times following a dispute. Alvarez is alleged to have fled the scene and attempted to dispose of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad