Argentine Rock Star Cristian ‘Pity’ Alvarez Accused of Murder

Argentine rocker Cristian “Pity” Alvarez has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man in Buenos Aires last week.

According to a report by the BBC, Cristian Diaz, an acquaintance of Alvarez’s, was shot four times following a dispute. Alvarez is alleged to have fled the scene and attempted to dispose of the weapon, which was later found in a sewer. He turned himself in to police 24 hours later and was taken into custody. Authorities later found the musician’s vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo green patent DQP 320, in Buenos Aires neighborhood of Ramos Mejía near Pinar de Rocha.

Alvarez allegedly told reporters he shot Diaz in self defense.

“I killed him because it was either him or me. Any animal would do the same,” the lead singer of the bands Viejas Locas and Intoxicados told reporters, according to the BBC.

Alvarez’s lawyer told judge Martin Yadarola that Alvarez was suffering from a drug problem at the time, but the judge ruled that Alvarez was capable of murder and knew what he was doing in the moment. He said Alvarez must undergo treatment in a drug addiction program, but he also ordered the singer to remain under arrest for the time being.