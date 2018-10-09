Mike WiLL Made-It to Curate ‘Creed II’ Soundtrack (EXCLUSIVE)

The soundtrack to “Creed II” will be executive produced by Mike WiLL Made-It. He’ll collaborate with composer Lugwig Göransson and music supervisors Fam Rothstein and Jen Malone on music for the film, which is due out November 21. “Creed II” is the latest chapter in the Rocky saga, following the 2015 film “Creed” which earned more nearly $110 million at the U.S. box office. The MGM movie, distributed internationally by Warner Bros. Pictures, is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone.

The Grammy-winning Mike WiLL is known for his production work on Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles,” as well as hits by Beyonce and Miley Cyrus, among others. The Atlanta native made his name working on hip-hop tracks and mixtapes in the local scene, eventually founding his own company Ear Drummers Entertainment, in 2006. The label is home to Rae Sremmurd, whose first album went platinum.

“I approached the music by first watching ‘Creed II’ and then creating a playlist of songs people could work out to, chill to, vibe to or to get them through any struggle which matched specific scenes in the movie,” said Mike WiLL in announcing his involvement. “It’s important to show the new generation that soundtracks can be just as exciting as traditional albums if put in the hands of the right curator. After people hear the music, I want them to say movie soundtracks are back.”

Added Jordan: “I’ve always been a fan of Mike WiLL’s production. I knew we were in store for something crazy and refreshing when we brought him in to curate the ‘Creed II’ soundtrack.”

The original screenplay for “Creed II” was co-written by Stallone and Juel Taylor. The film is produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Kevin King-Templeton and Stallone. Ryan Coogler, Jordan and Guy Riedel serve as executive producers.

A full tracklist for the Interscope Records release is expected in the coming weeks.