Country Stations, Music Orgs Commit to Minute of Silence on Anniversary of Vegas Tragedy

A one-minute moment of silence will be observed by country radio stations around the nation Monday in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas one year ago. Others participating in the memorial include all stations across all formats thorough the state of Nevada, along with a host of record companies, publishers and other music organizations in Nashville and other music capitals.

Organizers of the salute to the fallen have also suggested timing the moment of silence at 58 seconds, to pay more specific tribute to the 58 people who perished on Oct. 1, 2017. The silence will be observed at 10:05 a.m. Las Vegas/Pacific time and 1:05 ET.

The commemoration is also mean to honor the scores of additional victims who were injured in and survived the tragedy, along with the many thousands more affected forever.

Among the dozens of organizations confirmed as participating so far are BMI, ASCAP, the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, SiriusXM, iHeart Country, CMT, CAA the Association of Music Publishers and virtually every label in Nashville, including Big Machine, Black River and the Music Row divisions of Warner Music, Sony Music and the Universal Music Group.