You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Country Stations, Music Orgs Commit to Minute of Silence on Anniversary of Vegas Tragedy

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All

A one-minute moment of silence will be observed by country radio stations around the nation Monday in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas one year ago. Others participating in the memorial include all stations across all formats thorough the state of Nevada, along with a host of record companies, publishers and other music organizations in Nashville and other music capitals.

Organizers of the salute to the fallen have also suggested timing the moment of silence at 58 seconds, to pay more specific tribute to the 58 people who perished on Oct. 1, 2017. The silence will be observed at 10:05 a.m. Las Vegas/Pacific time and 1:05 ET.

The commemoration is also mean to honor the scores of additional victims who were injured in and survived the tragedy, along with the many thousands more affected forever.

Among the dozens of organizations confirmed as participating so far are BMI, ASCAP, the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, SiriusXM, iHeart Country, CMT, CAA the Association of Music Publishers and virtually every label in Nashville, including Big Machine, Black River and the Music Row divisions of Warner Music, Sony Music and the Universal Music Group.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Music

  • Lil Pump

    Lil Pump Cancels Fall Tour Dates

    A one-minute moment of silence will be observed by country radio stations around the nation Monday in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas one year ago. Others participating in the memorial include all stations across all formats thorough the state of Nevada, along with a […]

  • NYC Dreamers

    Immigrant Song: 'American Dreamers' Album Is Hope on Wax

    A one-minute moment of silence will be observed by country radio stations around the nation Monday in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas one year ago. Others participating in the memorial include all stations across all formats thorough the state of Nevada, along with a […]

  • Led Zeppelin Stairway to Heaven

    Jury Verdict Thrown Out in Led Zeppelin 'Stairway to Heaven' Lawsuit

    A one-minute moment of silence will be observed by country radio stations around the nation Monday in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas one year ago. Others participating in the memorial include all stations across all formats thorough the state of Nevada, along with a […]

  • Skrillex, Hikaru Utada Create 'Kingdom Hearts

    Skrillex, Hikaru Utada Create 'Kingdom Hearts III' Opening Theme Song

    A one-minute moment of silence will be observed by country radio stations around the nation Monday in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas one year ago. Others participating in the memorial include all stations across all formats thorough the state of Nevada, along with a […]

  • Arlissa and Bobby Sessions

    Def Jam to Release 'The Hate U Give' Soundtrack (EXCLUSIVE)

    A one-minute moment of silence will be observed by country radio stations around the nation Monday in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas one year ago. Others participating in the memorial include all stations across all formats thorough the state of Nevada, along with a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad