‘Roseanne’ Spinoff’s Theme Song Is a Family Affair (EXCLUSIVE)

Multi-hyphenate music-maker Linda Perry, whose We Are Hear Music, a combination record label and publishing house, was launched last year, thought she had an automatic in to the new ABC spinoff “The Conners.” After all, her wife of four years, Sara Gilbert, is a star and an executive producer of the sitcom. And while the show’s greenlight came in the wake of controversy — the abrupt cancellation of “Roseanne,” which was spurred by racially-charged remarks star Roseanne Barr made on Twitter — a gig is a gig is a gig.

But family will only get you so far, Perry tells Variety of the arduous process from composition to submission to approval. Fortunately, We Are Hear writer Antonio Beliveau landed it, giving the music of “The Conners” a “subtle but effective revamp.”

That means not straying far from the “working class blues” that we’ve come to associate with the Conner clan so the tune is driven by slide guitar, harmonica, and saxophone.

The deal was repped by Perry and We Are Hear partner Kerry Brown. Beliveau’s previous writing credits include 2012’s “The Iceman” and 2009’s “Zombieland.”

ABC announced today that “The Conners” will premiere in mid October and is set to lead off the network’s Tuesday night lineup.

