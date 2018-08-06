Concord Music Acquires Independiente Records, Home to Travis and Paul Weller

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Travis
CREDIT: Scarlet Page/Independiente

London-based label Independiente Records has been acquired by Concord Music. Founded in 1997 by Andy Macdonald, the label is home to such artists as Travis, Embrace, So Solid Crew, Archive, Martina Topley-Bird and Paul Weller, among others.

Independiente joins Concord’s stable of historical labels managed by its Craft Recordings team. They include Fania, Milestone, Musart, Nitro, Pablo, Prestige, Riverside, Savoy, Specialty, Stax, Telarc, Vee-Jay, and Wind-up.

Concord active labels include Concord Records, Fantasy Records, Fearless Records (including Razor & Tie), Loma Vista Recordings, Rounder Records, Varèse Sarabande and Kidz Bop. The company collectively releases more than 100 new recordings annually.

Independiente’s top-selling artist is Travis (pictured), whose 1999 album, “The Man Who,” was a No. 1 seller in the U.K. and moved over 3.5 million copies world-wide. The band followed up with 2001’s “The Invisible Band” which yielded the radio hits “Sing” and “Flowers in the Window.”

Said Independiente’s Macdonald: “It was very important to me to hand over this collected body of work to a label who both understands and respects the work that has been put in from the artists and label staff and it was immediately apparent from our meetings with Scott [Pascucci] and Steve that they tick both of those boxes and more. Concord Music has assembled a fantastic universe of brilliant music over the years and I am proud to see Independiente become an important part of that picture.”

A little over a week ago, Concord announced its acquisition of Fania Records and Publishing, home to some 19,000 master recordings and 8,000 compositions, among them works by such iconic Latin and R&B artists as Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe, Rubén Blades and Pete Rodriguez, whose “I Like It Like That” can be heard on the hook to the current Cardi B hit “I Like It.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More Music

  • Travis

    Concord Music Acquires Independiente Records, Home to Travis and Paul Weller

    London-based label Independiente Records has been acquired by Concord Music. Founded in 1997 by Andy Macdonald, the label is home to such artists as Travis, Embrace, So Solid Crew, Archive, Martina Topley-Bird and Paul Weller, among others. Independiente joins Concord’s stable of historical labels managed by its Craft Recordings team. They include Fania, Milestone, Musart, Nitro, […]

  • Ellen Joyce Loo, dead after apparent

    Hong Kong Singer Ellen Loo Dies at 32, in Apparent Suicide

    London-based label Independiente Records has been acquired by Concord Music. Founded in 1997 by Andy Macdonald, the label is home to such artists as Travis, Embrace, So Solid Crew, Archive, Martina Topley-Bird and Paul Weller, among others. Independiente joins Concord’s stable of historical labels managed by its Craft Recordings team. They include Fania, Milestone, Musart, Nitro, […]

  • Demi Lovato Rehab

    Demi Lovato Thanks Hospital Staff, Says She Needs to 'Focus on Sobriety,' 'Road to Recovery'

    London-based label Independiente Records has been acquired by Concord Music. Founded in 1997 by Andy Macdonald, the label is home to such artists as Travis, Embrace, So Solid Crew, Archive, Martina Topley-Bird and Paul Weller, among others. Independiente joins Concord’s stable of historical labels managed by its Craft Recordings team. They include Fania, Milestone, Musart, Nitro, […]

  • Shania Twain

    Concert Review: Shania Twain is the Glam Queen-Next-Door at Staples Center Stop

    London-based label Independiente Records has been acquired by Concord Music. Founded in 1997 by Andy Macdonald, the label is home to such artists as Travis, Embrace, So Solid Crew, Archive, Martina Topley-Bird and Paul Weller, among others. Independiente joins Concord’s stable of historical labels managed by its Craft Recordings team. They include Fania, Milestone, Musart, Nitro, […]

  • Lance Bass Says He 'Was Used'

    Lance Bass Says He 'Was Used' to Drive Up Price of 'Brady Bunch' House

    London-based label Independiente Records has been acquired by Concord Music. Founded in 1997 by Andy Macdonald, the label is home to such artists as Travis, Embrace, So Solid Crew, Archive, Martina Topley-Bird and Paul Weller, among others. Independiente joins Concord’s stable of historical labels managed by its Craft Recordings team. They include Fania, Milestone, Musart, Nitro, […]

  • Sara Bareilles Waitress

    Sara Bareilles on Making Music with J.J. Abrams, Plus Her 'Rootsy' New Album

    London-based label Independiente Records has been acquired by Concord Music. Founded in 1997 by Andy Macdonald, the label is home to such artists as Travis, Embrace, So Solid Crew, Archive, Martina Topley-Bird and Paul Weller, among others. Independiente joins Concord’s stable of historical labels managed by its Craft Recordings team. They include Fania, Milestone, Musart, Nitro, […]

  • Bruno Mars

    Bruno Mars Makes History in Hawaii With Third Stadium Show in Honolulu

    London-based label Independiente Records has been acquired by Concord Music. Founded in 1997 by Andy Macdonald, the label is home to such artists as Travis, Embrace, So Solid Crew, Archive, Martina Topley-Bird and Paul Weller, among others. Independiente joins Concord’s stable of historical labels managed by its Craft Recordings team. They include Fania, Milestone, Musart, Nitro, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad