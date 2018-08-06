Concord Music Acquires Independiente Records, Home to Travis and Paul Weller

London-based label Independiente Records has been acquired by Concord Music. Founded in 1997 by Andy Macdonald, the label is home to such artists as Travis, Embrace, So Solid Crew, Archive, Martina Topley-Bird and Paul Weller, among others.

Independiente joins Concord’s stable of historical labels managed by its Craft Recordings team. They include Fania, Milestone, Musart, Nitro, Pablo, Prestige, Riverside, Savoy, Specialty, Stax, Telarc, Vee-Jay, and Wind-up.

Concord active labels include Concord Records, Fantasy Records, Fearless Records (including Razor & Tie), Loma Vista Recordings, Rounder Records, Varèse Sarabande and Kidz Bop. The company collectively releases more than 100 new recordings annually.

Independiente’s top-selling artist is Travis (pictured), whose 1999 album, “The Man Who,” was a No. 1 seller in the U.K. and moved over 3.5 million copies world-wide. The band followed up with 2001’s “The Invisible Band” which yielded the radio hits “Sing” and “Flowers in the Window.”

Said Independiente’s Macdonald: “It was very important to me to hand over this collected body of work to a label who both understands and respects the work that has been put in from the artists and label staff and it was immediately apparent from our meetings with Scott [Pascucci] and Steve that they tick both of those boxes and more. Concord Music has assembled a fantastic universe of brilliant music over the years and I am proud to see Independiente become an important part of that picture.”

A little over a week ago, Concord announced its acquisition of Fania Records and Publishing, home to some 19,000 master recordings and 8,000 compositions, among them works by such iconic Latin and R&B artists as Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe, Rubén Blades and Pete Rodriguez, whose “I Like It Like That” can be heard on the hook to the current Cardi B hit “I Like It.”