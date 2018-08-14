‘Conan’ Cuts Music Performances; Booker Roey Hershkovitz to Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

As the late-night show switches to a half-hour format in January, bands will give way to comedy.

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roey-Hershkovitz
CREDIT: Chris-Millard/Conaco

With “Conan” set to switch to a half-hour format beginning in January 2019, the TBS show is doing away with regular musical performances to focus more on comedy and what host Conan O’Brien calls a “leaner” late-night program.

With that change, producer and music booker Roey Hershkovitz will depart the show, leaving the door open for consulting work on the occasional special music episode and potential music content to appear on TeamCoco.com’s digital platforms.

Hershkovitz has been with the “Conan” franchise for nearly 20 years. Beginning as an intern in 1999, he was hired as music coordinator at NBC’s “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in May 2000 and moved with the show to TBS in 2010. Hershkovitz, who has also co-produced episodes of NBC’s “The Office,” was elevated to Music Booker in 2017 after “Conan” veteran Jim Pitt left for ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Recent music bookings on “Conan” include Neko Case, ODESZA, Tuxedo & Zapp, Dawes and Natalie Prass.

O’Brien said in May that the new show will likely feature just one celebrity guest and will remain based in Los Angeles. “This is going to be me doing comedy as you’ve seen me doing,and an interview, probably, with a celebrity every night instead of two or three,” he said. “Everything else beyond that we’re going to find it by doing it.”

“Conan” and its predecessor has been home to some memorable performances over the years, including the White Stripes’ last bow as a band in 2009 (Jack White returned to usher in the TBS show and play alongside O’Brien) and Luis Fonsi’s first late-night performance of the smash hit “Despacito.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Music

  • Roey-Hershkovitz

    'Conan' Cuts Music Performances; Booker Roey Hershkovitz to Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

    With “Conan” set to switch to a half-hour format beginning in January 2019, the TBS show is doing away with regular musical performances to focus more on comedy and what host Conan O’Brien calls a “leaner” late-night program. With that change, producer and music booker Roey Hershkovitz will depart the show, leaving the door open for […]

  • Nicki Minaj Adds X-Rated Verse About

    Watch Nicki Minaj Add an X-Rated Verse About Stephen Colbert to 'Barbie Dreams'

    With “Conan” set to switch to a half-hour format beginning in January 2019, the TBS show is doing away with regular musical performances to focus more on comedy and what host Conan O’Brien calls a “leaner” late-night program. With that change, producer and music booker Roey Hershkovitz will depart the show, leaving the door open for […]

  • Live Nation Names Amy Marks EVP,

    Live Nation Names Amy Marks EVP, Head of Integrated Marketing

    With “Conan” set to switch to a half-hour format beginning in January 2019, the TBS show is doing away with regular musical performances to focus more on comedy and what host Conan O’Brien calls a “leaner” late-night program. With that change, producer and music booker Roey Hershkovitz will depart the show, leaving the door open for […]

  • Beyonce and Jay-ZBeyonce and Jay-Z in

    Beyonce Dedicates Detroit Concert to Aretha Franklin

    With “Conan” set to switch to a half-hour format beginning in January 2019, the TBS show is doing away with regular musical performances to focus more on comedy and what host Conan O’Brien calls a “leaner” late-night program. With that change, producer and music booker Roey Hershkovitz will depart the show, leaving the door open for […]

  • Ariana Grande and James Corden Perform

    Ariana Grande and James Corden Perform 'Titanic' Musical Number on 'Late Late Show'

    With “Conan” set to switch to a half-hour format beginning in January 2019, the TBS show is doing away with regular musical performances to focus more on comedy and what host Conan O’Brien calls a “leaner” late-night program. With that change, producer and music booker Roey Hershkovitz will depart the show, leaving the door open for […]

  • SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 12:

    Outside Lands Music Festival: 18 Memorable Moments

    With “Conan” set to switch to a half-hour format beginning in January 2019, the TBS show is doing away with regular musical performances to focus more on comedy and what host Conan O’Brien calls a “leaner” late-night program. With that change, producer and music booker Roey Hershkovitz will depart the show, leaving the door open for […]

  • Vigo music festival

    More Than 300 Injured After Pier Collapse at Spanish Music Festival

    With “Conan” set to switch to a half-hour format beginning in January 2019, the TBS show is doing away with regular musical performances to focus more on comedy and what host Conan O’Brien calls a “leaner” late-night program. With that change, producer and music booker Roey Hershkovitz will depart the show, leaving the door open for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad