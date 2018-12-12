Shawn Holiday, Phylicia Fant Named Columbia Records’ Co-Heads of Urban (EXCLUSIVE)

Columbia Records has named Shawn Holiday and Phylicia Fant Co-heads of Urban Music, it was announced today by the label’s chairman and CEO, Ron Perry. The two will each hold the title of Co-head of Urban Music. Previously, Holiday was Senior Vice President of Urban A&R for Columbia, while Fant joins Columbia from Warner Bros. Records, where she was Senior Vice President of Publicity and Special Projects.

“Shawn and Phylicia are two of the most respected executives within the hip hop/R&B creative community,” Perry said. “Shawn’s skill for finding and developing talent and Phylicia’s abilities in lifestyle, marketing, and branding will extend the reach of our hip-hop and R&B roster. The entire company joins me in congratulating Shawn and Phylicia.”

“I want to thank Ron and I’m excited about the direction Ron is taking the label,” Holiday said. “I look forward to working with Phylicia, furthering our urban roster’s impact as we continue to bring groundbreaking artists to Columbia Records.”

Fant stated, “I’m thrilled to play a role in Ron Perry’s bold new urban strategy. I’ve known Shawn since my earliest days in the business and I’m excited to partner with him. Identifying lifestyle and entrepreneurial initiatives at such a dynamic renaissance period for black culture will create breakthrough opportunities for Columbia artists across all platforms.”

Related Tom Petty Manager Steps Into Consultant Role After 42 Years as Protege Launches New Firm (EXCLUSIVE) Michael Chester Joins Warner Bros. Records as Executive VP of Promotion

During his tenure at Columbia, Holiday has played a key role in the label’s music partnership with the hit Fox TV series “Empire,” supervising multiple tracks and artist collaborations. He oversaw the release of Solange’s critically acclaimed album “A Seat at the Table,” and brought T.I. to Columbia in 2014, shepherding his collaboration with Pharrell Williams. He was recently featured on Variety’s Hitmakers list and holds a dual role at Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Prior to joining Columbia, Holiday was Senior Vice President/Head of Urban A&R at Interscope Records, where he worked with Keyshia Cole, 50 Cent and Diddy, and SVP of A&R at RCA Records.

Fant joined Warner Bros. in 2011 and went on to work with Prince, Andra Day, Jason Derulo, Lil Pump, Gary Clark Jr., Bebe Rexha, Drake’s OVO Sound, Meek Mill and Mac Miller, among others. Born and raised in Atlanta, she began her professional career at Motown-Universal Records, working with Erykah Badu, India.Arie, Amy Winehouse, JoJo, Q-Tip, Brian McKnight and Kid Cudi.

She is also founder and CEO of the public relations and lifestyle-marketing firm the Purple Agency. The company has worked with Swizz Beatz, Daniel Caesar and Luis Fonsi as well as Coca-Cola, BET, HBO, Hennessy and Red Bull.