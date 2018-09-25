You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Columbia Records Ups Mike Navarra to Vice President

The New Jersey native handles publicity for Harry Styles, PRETTYMUCH, Grace Vanderwaal, among other label acts.

Mike Navarra has been promoted to Vice President of Publicity at Columbia Records. The public relations strategist has overseen campaigns for such acts as One Direction, Harry Styles, Grace Vanderwaal, PRETTYMUCH and Russ, among others.

Said Kimberly Harris, to whom Navarra reports: “Mike is a talented and creative executive who has been an integral part of our team. His relationship with artists and media partners allows him the ability to extend the reach for our artists in unconventional ways. The entire company joins me in congratulating Mike on his promotion.”

New Jersey native Navarra first joined Columbia as an intern in the rhythm radio department in 2007. He was soon after drafted into the company’s “Big Red” internship program the following year then transitioned to publicity. One of the first artists he was assigned to was a then unknown group called One Direction.

Navarra’s promotion comes on the heels of Jenifer Mallory being appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager for Columbia Records reporting to chairman and CEO Ron Perry, who joined the company at the top of the year, arriving from SONGS Music Publishing. Joel Klaiman, who exited Columbia last month, landed at Hitco Entertainment, the company founded by L.A. Reid and Charles Goldstuck.

