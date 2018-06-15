Columbia Records Names Kerry Hickey VP of Film and Television Licensing

Columbia Records is fortifying its efforts in film and television, hiring Kerry Hickey to serve as Vice President, Film & Television Licensing. Hickey will be based in Los Angeles and will report to Joel Klaiman, executive VP and General Manager of Columbia Records.

Her duties will primarily involve placing Columbia-affiliates artists’ music into key film film and television projects.

Kerry arrives from Interscope Records, where she had worked since 2004 and helped develop the Universal Music Group label’s film and television departments. She was appointed head of film and television marketing in 2017. Kerry started in the music business at independent label 77 Records.

Said Klaiman in announcing her appointment: “Kerry’s strong ties with the film and TV creative community will generate new avenues for our artists. She plays a pivotal role in expanding our music placement and licensing opportunities. The entire company joins me in welcoming Kerry to the Columbia family.”

Columbia Records is one of the oldest labels in the U.S. and is home to such superstar acts as Bruce Springsteen, Adele, Beyonce and John Mayer. In January, Ron Perry came in as chairman. New signings under Perry’s watch include Diplo and his supergroup project LSD, social media star Cameron Dallas and and “The Four” alum Zhavia.