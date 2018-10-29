You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Columbia Records Ups Jay Schumer to Senior VP of Marketing

Variety Staff

Jay Schumer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Records

Jay Schumer has been promoted to senior VP of marketing for Columbia Records, label GM Jenifer Mallory announced today. He was previously VP of marketing and is credited with the campaigns of such artists as Tyler, The Creator, Russ, HAIM, LCD Soundsystem, N*E*R*D, Lil Peep, Foster The People and more. He started at the Sony Music label as an assistant and was elevated to positions in the sales and marketing departments.

The company’s first street marketing department was under Schumer’s purview and he expanded the network to 50 reps across the U.S. Among the campaigns for Columbia and Epic were such artists as Modest Mouse, Franz Ferdinand and Coheed & Cambria. In addition, he executed marketing efforts for Beyoncé, One Direction, Patti Smith, John Mayer and Jennifer Lopez, among others.

Said Mallory, to whom the New York-based Schumer reports: “Jay is an incredibly creative marketing executive with a very intuitive understanding of the business. His deep knowledge and passion for music as well as his years of experience make him a powerful marketing force at Columbia. I’m certain he will thrive in his new role continuing to drive strategy and lead the wider team to develop cutting edge campaigns for our artists.”

